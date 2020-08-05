WAVERLY — The Indians and the Pirates each picked up wins in Waverly Little League play in the last few days.
The Indians improve to 6-1 and trail the league-leading Cubs (7-1) by a half-game.
The Pirates went 1-1 in two outings to move to 3-5 in third place with the Blue Jays in fourth at 2-4 and the Angels in fifth.
Monday
Bradford Hospitality Indians 8, New Image Pirates 4
The Indians put seven runs on the board in the third and fourth innings combined to take down the Pirates.
In the third inning, Ben Shaw was hit by a pitch leading off and Hogan Shaw worked a walk. After an out, the Indians broke what had been a 1-1 tie with an RBI single by Jerry Carnrike. Three more runs scored errors off the bats of Griffin Walter and Cullen Sharpsteen.
Ben Shaw singled with one down in the fourth, later scoring on an error. The big blows were back-to-back RBI doubles by Justin Koenig and Walter.
Jack Pipher added a single for the victors.
Carnrike started on the hill for the Indians and allowed six hits, four walks and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Sharpsteen finished out , allowing two hits and am unearned run with a strikeout.
Connor Davidson led the Pirates with a single, a double, a run and an RBI.
Aidan Doherty had a single and a double; Brendan Cooke had two singles and two runs and Andrew Larrabee had a single.
Doherty started on the mound for the Pirates, giving up three hits, four walks and seven runs — just two earned — with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Peyton Robinson finished up and allowed three hits, a walk and an earned run with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Saturday
New Image Pirates 7, Naglee Moving & Storage Angels 3
The Pirates broke free from a 2-2 tie with five unanswered runs to top the Angels.
Bryce LaForest hammered two doubles and logged an RBI for the Pirates, Brandon Cooke added two singles, two RBIs and run and Connor Davidson added a single and two runs.
In addition Rhyme Stotler and Brandon Bennett had a hit and a run each and Andrew Larrabee scored once in the win for the Pirates.
Connor Davidson pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the Pirates racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks. Cooke finished out with six strikeouts, allowing a walk, a run and a hit in 2 1/3 innings.
Elijah Hobday had three of the Angels’ five hits on the day with a run and one RBI. Luciano Thomas clubbed a double and had one RBI, Jaxon Chandler had a single and Jesse Gennarelli scored a run.
Hobday went all five innings on the hill for the Angels giving up seven hits, three walks, seven runs — four earned — with three strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.