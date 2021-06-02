TIOGA CENTER — Tioga scored eight runs with two outs en route to a 14-4 victory over Spencer-Van Etten in an IAC Small School South tiebreaker contest.
Tigers Head Coach Heather Klossner acknowledged her team’s growing ability to play small ball and sense of urgency in key moments. Both traits propelled the team to victory.
Tioga’s Kindra Wessels limited the Spencer-Van Etten offense early, allowing two baserunners and striking out two in the first two innings.
Small ball got the Tigers on the board in the first. Olivia Ayers doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice. Wessels sacrifice bunted to score Ayers. Errors in the infield allowed Tioga to add another run in the second.
Spencer Van-Etten rallied in the top of the third with some small ball of their own. Singles by Sydney Presher, Faith Brenchley and Christina Beebe, along with a walk and an error allowed Spencer-Van Etten to build a 3-2 lead with one out. Tioga got a double play call to end the threat. Centerfielder Austyn Vance caught a fly ball and threw to second to catch the runner failing to tag.
Klossner admitted that “sometimes we get a little comfortable with not a big lead. When we have that ‘do or die’, we play harder.” Tioga continued to flirt with a slim lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Emily Sindoni scored on a ball past the catcher and Vance was batted in by Julia Bellis. Tioga reclaimed its one-run lead, 4-3.
The lead was short-lived as Spencer-Van Etten’s Taya Sousa was knocked in by Sydney Presher to tie the game at four runs apiece.
However, in the bottom of the fourth, Spencer-Van Etten flinched and Tioga made them pay. Tioga loaded the bases with singles, walks and a fielder’s choice. But, Spencer-Van Etten got two outs as Tioga was filling the basepath.
Tioga seized the opportunity to put the game away. Singles from Vance and Molly Bombard with triples from Alissa Hine and Bellis hepled the Tigers score six runs as Tioga put the game out of reach.
Wessels and the defense retired nine of next 12 batters that came to the plate. Spencer-Van Etten did not threaten to score the remainder of the game.
Tioga did tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to reach the final 14-4 score.
Spencer-Van Etten head coach Ron Miller praised his team for hitting the ball well but lamented the number of opportunities given up by his team. “You can’t beat a good team with twelve unearned runs.”
Wessels pitched the entire game for Tioga getting five strikeouts. Vance and Hine paced the Tigers at the plate. Each had two hits, three RBI and scored two runs.
For Spencer-Van Etten, Rhiana Lawrence pitched the complete game and got five strikeouts. Sydney Presher led the Panther attack at the plate with three hits, one RBI and a run scored.
Tioga will travel to Wells College to play Union Springs on Thursday for the IAC small school title. Spencer-Van Etten awaits to hear its Sectional seed this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.