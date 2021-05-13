Crusaders silence Wolverines bats in shutout

ELMIRA — Notre Dame’s Olivia Switzer didn’t have a lot of strikeouts — she had seven of her team’s 10 — but was also nearly un-hittable in tossing a one-hit shutout at Waverly in a 5-0 Notre Dame win.
Switzer was also trouble at the plate, collecting three of her team’s 11 hits with a run and an RBI.
Michaela Lauper had Waverly’s lone hit in the game and was issued one of just three walks.
Peyton Miller had three hits and two RBI; Izzy Griffin had a single, a double and one RBI; and Lawson Bigelow added a solo home run for the Crusaders.
Hali Jenner did a good job in scattering those 11 hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out five batters. Just three of the Crusaders’ five runs were earned.
Waverly (4-4) will try to turn it around when the Wolverines visit Watkins Glen on Monday.
Wyalusing 4, Athens 0
ATHENS — Wyalusing broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning and added an insurance run in the fifth and sixth innings
Fanning 13, Hailey Jayne twirled a three-hitter for Wyalusing, allowing a single each to Harley Sullivan, Caydence Macik and Mallory Mummert. There were no walks and no Athens batter reached second base.
Aliyah Butler and Macik only allowed six hits to Wyalusing batters, but it was enough. In the third, Danella Cornell ripped a two-run home run after a teammate reached on an error.
In the fifth a single, an error and an RBI base knock resulted in a run, and in the sixth the story was the same.
Butler struck out four and didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings. Macik pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.
Athens will host North Penn/Liberty on Monday.
Tioga 21, Candor 2
CANDOR — Candor scored first and led 2-0 after an inning.
Then Tioga’s bats woke up and the Tigers plated eight runs in the second inning before ending the game with eight more in the fifth.
Nearly every player who picked up a bat and took it to the plate had at least two hits for Tioga, which rapped out 22 hits and walked just once.
Felicia Lantz had a home run, a double and a single with four runs and three RBI; Austyn Vance added a double, two singles, three runs and four RBI; Gabby Foley came through with a double, two singles, three runs and three RBI; and Alissa Hines had a double, two singles, two runs and one RBI.
Kindra Wessels had a homer, a single, two runs and two RBI; Abby Foley had two singles,a run and an RBI; Julia Belles added a single, a double, three RBI and two runs; Mykenzie Thetga had a single, a double and an RBI; and Olivia Ayres had two singles and an RBI.
Wessels struck out 12, allowing two earned runs, four hits and one walk in five innings.
Tioga will visit Owego at 5 p.m. today.
