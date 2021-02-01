TOWANDA — For the first time in more than a decade, the Athens boys swimming squad came away with a win against Lewisburg.
The Athens boys swim team beat Lewisburg 49-44, while the Athens girls and the Towanda boys and girls each fell to Lewisburg on Saturday.
The Towanda boys fell 50-31 to Lewisburg and the girls fell 86-20. The Athens girls fell to Lewisburg 80-34.
It was the first win for Athens over Lewisburg in 11 years to the day — Jan. 30, 2010 — when Athens won by four points. The two teams don’t swim every year, and numbers are down for both teams this year, but Athens came away with the win this time.
Lewisburg won both the girls and boys 200 medley relay.
In the 200 free, Athens’ Emily Marshall was third for the girls in 2:29.07 and on the boys side Zac Gowin of Athens won in 2:19.85 with Towanda’s Luke Tavani third in 2:31.31.
In the 200 IM, Athens’ Taylar Fisher was third in 2:36.86, making districts and for the boys Athens’ Ethan Denlinger was second in 2:36.78.
In the 50 free, Towanda’s Juliana Varner made districts with a second-place finish in 28.46, followed by Allison Thoman of Athens in 31.44.
For the boys’ Athens’ Chris DeForest won in 24.25 to make districts and Towanda’s Jaden Wise was second in 25.13 to make districts.
Athens’ Emma Roe won the diving at 177, while teammate Raven McCarthy-Gardner was third at 104.25.
In boys’ diving, Joey Donovan of Towanda won at 153.30.
In the 100 fly, Marshall was third in 1:24.41 and for the boys Mason Henderson of Athens was second in 1:07.42, a district time and Gowin was third in 1:17.01.
Varner was third in the 100 free in 1:04.39 and DeForest was second in the boys race in 54.20, a district time, and Athens’ Joey Toscano was third in 59.05, a district time.
Athens’ Teagan Williams took third in the 500 free in 6:00.43, a district time and for the boys Denlinger won in 6:07.42, a district time, followed by teammate Joe Blood in 6:48.79.
In the boys’ 200 free relay, Denlinger, Henderson, Toscano and DeForest won in 1:44.51.
Fisher was second in the 100 backstroke in a district time of 1:12.92 and Wise was second in the boys race in 1:07.75, a district time, while Blood was third in 1:26.19.
Thoman was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.74 and Jordyn Radney of Towanda was third in 1:25.22.
Nate Spencer of Towanda was second for the boys in 1:27.41, followed by Asher Ellis of Athens in 1:28.88.
Towanda hosts Athens on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.