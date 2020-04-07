The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of college — and most likely high school — athletics seasons, leaving the athletes to wait another year for their sport to roll around, or potentially even never compete again.
While athletes lose out on competing rather frequently — usually due to injury — it is unlikely they have ever experienced anything like this.
Bill Hartranft is a Licensed Practicing Counselor and Sports Consultant with Thriveworks Counseling and Coaching in Reading, and offered insight on what makes this situation unique for athletes.
“The difference would probably be a different type of frustration,” he said. “So now, I’m in this position where I can do this, and nothing is holding me back other than there is no sport to play. And so, there might come a little bit more anger.”
“(It’s different from) an injury where it’s very tangible, and you can feel it, and you know something went wrong, and you know you have to accept this. Athletes might feel even less in control,” he added.
Hartranft said athletes should focus on what they are in control of right now. When they’re injured, it’s rehab. When there simply are no sports to play, it’s staying in shape.
“This is where I really, truly feel that you’re going to see the most mentally tough athletes persevere. This is the time when they will have a choice” he said. “I can see the difference between an athlete that’s feeling sorry for himself … versus the athlete I’m working with who is doing tons of drills in their basement or in their driveway.”
Another key difference between widespread cancellations and injury is that entire teams are affected, not just individuals. This can create varying levels of emotional response, according to Hartranft.
“I think that depends on where that team is at,” he said. “Say a team had been working together for two years, and this was the year where the majority of the team was seniors. They feel that they’re going to be the best team in the league that year, and they’re excited. It might be more disappointing for that team to not have their chance.”
An important aspect to remember is that everybody is dealing with the same problem — nobody can play. This actually provides several advantages. One is extended practice time before competition starts, and the other is simply rest.
“Injuries have been on the incline, and most of the research I’ve been looking at points to overuse of the body,” Hartranft said. “I think this would be good for a lot of athletes to take this time for their body.”
However, resting too much can cause an athlete to fall out of shape.
“If the athlete is sitting home sulking and playing 14 hours of X-Box, and not eating well ... that is not going to be a healthy rest,” Hartranft said. “If they are making sure they are getting in some solid exercise, and making sure they are taking one or two days off during the week, that would be appropriate rest.”
Even though high school sports are not very likely to resume, professional leagues are looking to pick back up at some point this summer, which could pave the way for other summer sports leagues to do so as well. However, this comes with some degree of difficulty.
“(This) absolutely will affect team chemistry,” Hartranft said. “So I think it’s incredibly important that when teams get back together — whenever that is — that coaches are spending a lot of time with team building activities, building that unity.”
Until that does happen, it comes down to waiting patiently and staying at the ready to pick up competition.
