BLOOMSBURG — As the skies started to clear, allowing baseball to get underway Friday afternoon, someone from the Southern Columbia dugout screamed, “We’ve never even heard of your school.”
Well, they have definitely heard of Sayre now, and they will not soon forget. Sayre played a clean game of baseball and outplayed Southern Columbia in all facets as the Redskins captured the PIAA District 4 Class AA Baseball Championship, 7-3.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Sayre’s Luke Horton said. “We’ve been together for so long and we’ve been talking about winning a district championship since Little League. It’s a great feeling.”
Luke Horton got things going in the first inning. After taking the mound in the first and striking out three, he came to the plate with two on and no out in the bottom of the first. In a 3-1 count, he got the pitch he wanted, and crushed it deep in the right-center field gap to score Jake Burgess and Brayden Horton. The Redskins weren’t done in the bottom of the first, as Zack Garrity hit a ball to shortstop with two outs that was thrown away, and Horton crossed the plate, making it 3-0 after the first frame.
“I was oddly confident going up to that at-bat,” Luke Horton said. “I watched this kid in their last game and knew he threw a lot of curveballs ... I got what I was looking for and got the barrel to it.”
Sayre Coach Jamie VanDuzer knew how important those early runs were.
“You get a three run lead against a team like that, that gives you all the confidence in the world.”
The Redskins kept it going. After retiring the Tigers in the second inning, Burgess reached on an error and advanced to second. Then, with two outs, Luke Horton hit a ground ball to shortstop that was once again thrown away, scoring Burgess and making it 4-0 after two innings of play.
Southern’s bats came alive in the third inning. After Mike Yancoskie doubled to lead off the inning, nine-hitter Ian Yoder laid down a picture perfect bunt in between the plate and the mound and legged it out, putting runners on the corners. Horton would limit the damage to just those two scoring, though, as the Tigers cut Sayre’s lead to 4-2.
Once again, Sayre would respond. Garrity hit a fly ball hard to center field that was misplayed by the centerfielder and reached second. Then, Kannon VanDuzer pulled a ground ball into the hole between the first and second basemen to score Garrity and they got one back, making it 5-2 through 3.
After a scoreless fourth, Sayre once again put pressure on the Southern Columbia defense and cashed in. After Jackson Hubbard doubled out of the nine hole, Southern starter Gatlin Hovenstine reached his pitch count limit, forcing Liam Klebon on to the mound for the Tigers.
Two batters later, Brayden Horton smashed a ball into the left-center field gap to score a run and giving the Redskins a four-run lead once again.
The Tigers weren’t done yet, and they threatened in the top of the sixth. After Horton struck out the first batter of the inning, Owen Sosnoski doubled and then Hovenstine singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Brandon Gedman hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 6-3, and with Horton at his pitch limit, Coach VanDuzer had a decision to make. For him, it was an easy one — give the ball to David Northrup.
“I’m very comfortable with (Northrup) coming in to throw strirkes,” he said. “He’s usually the one I can look at and say ‘Dave are you ready’ and he says ‘I got you coach’.”
Northrup instantly responded as he struck out Yancoskie looking on the outside corner, keeping the game at 6-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
After two strikeouts to start the bottom of the sixth, Sayre got to work once again. Garrity got hit by an 0-2 curveball, and VanDuzer walked, setting the stage for Mason Houseknecht. He delivered, hitting a ball into right field to score Garrity and giving the Redskins a four-run cushion, a run that would look very valuable in just a few short minutes.
Just like Southern in the bottom of the sixth, Sayre retired the first two Tigers and found themselves on the brink of their first district title since 2018. It looked like the game would be over when Northrup induced a softly hit ground ball. But Sayre couldn’t make the play and kept Southern Columbia alive. Northrup walked back-to-back Tigers, loading the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate in Southern’s five-hole hitter, Sosnoski. But, on a 1-1 pitch, Sosnoski hit a tapper out in front of the plate that Brayden Horton calmly fielded and stepped on home to record the winning out, sending the Redskin faithful into a frenzy and the Sayre ballplayers sprinting towards the mound for a celebratory dog pile.
Sayre will take on Riverside (21-0), the champions out of District 2, at Bowman Field on Monday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA State Playoffs. The Morning Times’ Live Stream team will be on hand to broadcast the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.