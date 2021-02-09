Tunkhannock star drops 50, hands Athens home loss

ATHENS — In a shooting performance for the ages, the visiting Tunkhannock Tigers from District II overwhelmed the Athens Wildcats on Monday night, shooting 18 for 34 from the 3-point line while sophomore Ben Chilson racked up an astonishing 12 threes for a total of 50 points.
The NBA-like performance was enough to take down the Wildcats by a score of 88-70.
“That was the best shooting performance I’ve ever seen from a high school team in my life,” said Athens head coach Jim Lister. “They’re a terrific team and had a great game.”
The hot shooting got started right away in the first quarter as Chilson rattled off four quick threes to get the ball rolling for the Tigers.
Athens kept up to the best of their ability but couldn’t catch up to their opponent’s six first quarter three’s. Athens senior Shayne Reid hit an impressive half-court buzzer beater to inch his team closer, trailing 25-14 going into the second.
Reid would leave the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Chilson piled on even more points in the second quarter as his 21 points in the eight-minute span was more than anyone else scored in the game’s entirety. In the first minute of the quarter, the Tigers knocked down two more threes to start the game 8 for 12 from long range.
Their style of play expanded from just beyond the arc. The Tigers mimicked the Athens offensive attack as they started to score more in transition. Chilson ended the half on an aggressive, two-handed jam over Athens defenders to give them a 55-32 lead at the half. The sophomore entered the break with 36 points.
Athens got the offensive boost they needed in the start of the second quarter as sophomore Mason Lister came into the game for the first time after not playing in the first two quarters. The game was about even offensively from that point on, but the Tigers still did not go cold.
Down by 23 in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on a slight run to outscore the Tigers 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Chilson put an exclamation point on his night with another dunk. The Tigers would come away with the victory on the road.
Chilson’s 50 points and 12 threes led all scorers by far as 40 of his points came from dunks and three-point field goals alone. His counterpart senior Ryan Harder added 19 points.
Junior JJ Babcock led the Wildcats with 19 points while junior Troy Pritchard tacked on 14 points in the loss.
“Ben got the hot hand tonight and the guys just kept feeding him so it’s pretty easy to coach on the sideline that way,” said Tunkhannock head Coach Spencer Lunger. “I was really happy for him and how excited his teammates were. It was just really fun to watch.”
Tunkhannock now improves to 5-3 on the season while Athens falls to 8-5. The Wildcats will return to their home floor on Wednesday night to take on Troy to try to avenge an early season loss.
