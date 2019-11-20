WAVERLY — When a non-athlete selects a college, the campus and the feel of the place factor in but the academics are the real key.
The same can be true for athletes as well — and that was the case for Sheridan Talada, who medaled at the New York State Cross Country Championships over the weekend, and chose NCAA Division I Binghamton University. She’ll look to compete in both cross country and track at B.U.
“I really love the atmosphere there and the campus is beautiful,” said Talada. “The academics are outstanding and it’s just a good fit.”
She’s majoring in physics and chemistry and wants to be a high school teacher.
She also likes the work ethic and the feel of a close-knit team.
“They work hard and are really close,” she said. “I love the feeling that I got when I went and visited.”
Some student athletes want to get as far away from the old home town as possible, and others want to stay near the place where they grew up.
For others, such as Talada, it just doesn’t really matter. She wasn’t necessarily looking to attend a local college.
“It didn’t play into it a lot. I think it’s convenient that it’s close. It wasn’t a huge factor, but being close is nice.”
The biggest factor was the academics.
“That’s number one for me.”
One thing about running in the northeast is that weather will always be a factor. Some people groove on that.
“I like it,” said Talada. “I think it’s kind of fun to run in the snow. I prefer summer — I’m not crazy — but I don’t mind it.”
She’s looking for a starting spot in her freshman season.
“My goal is to be in the top seven my freshman year; but I’ll definitely go in with an open mind, work hard and try to do my best.”
