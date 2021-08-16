“They are right across the community from us. Like we said in the meeting and a lot of board members highlighted that, we are a community. We’re called the Valley, we’re not called Athens and Sayre when people refer to this area. In my opinion, they need help. I’m in fire service, when they call for mutual aid, we go.”
That is how Athens boys soccer coach Jake Lezak summed up his feelings about Athens welcoming in soccer players from Sayre for the upcoming season — and I couldn’t agree more.
In case you missed it, in a 6-3 vote on Tuesday the Athens School Board voted to allow a co-op team between Athens and Sayre for both boys and girls soccer this year due to low numbers in Sayre.
The debate over whether or not to allow a co-op between the two “rival” schools was intense at times and some points on both sides of the argument are understandable.
But, in the end, I believe a majority of the Athens School Board did the right thing.
We are in fact one community here in the Valley. In good times and bad, we always seem to come together and we ALWAYS step up to help our own.
This is just one more example of that.
It’s unfortunate that the Sayre Area School District is struggling to field junior varsity and varsity athletic teams in some sports, but lets face it, with the size of the district it’s going to happen sometimes.
So the choice for the Athens School Board was simple: Welcome in a handful of Sayre student-athletes and let them play a sport they love or turn them away and force them to miss a year of soccer that they will never get back.
Now, could the Sayre School Board and administration have come up with a plan sooner and found another way? I can’t answer that. I wasn’t in on the discussions. I do know they tried to do a co-op with Northeast Bradford and it didn’t work out. So they turned to their neighbors — and I’m proud that the Athens Area School District stepped up.
While I believe it was the right thing to do for Athens to open its doors for this year to some Sayre soccer players, I also believe this needs to be the start of a larger discussion.
At least twice in the past 10 years or so, I have said in this column that the Athens and Sayre Little Leagues need to seriously look at merging.
When it comes to some high school sports — and really the entire school districts, but that’s a conversation for a later date — Athens and Sayre should do the same.
Now, I’m sure — just like in Little League — the argument for some will be: You will take playing time away from my son or my daughter.
That might be true, but like some said in Tuesday’s school board meeting before the vote on the soccer merger — competition is good and life isn’t fair.
While for the most part it would be Sayre with the low numbers and Athens “helping them out,” it would in reality be a good thing for both sides.
That’s because as the old saying goes “iron sharpens iron.”
If you put a standout wrestler in a practice room that is half full with no one to push him, he is not going to improve as much as he could — and it doesn’t matter if you have a great coach leading that practice. If you put him in a room with 20 or 30 wrestlers and he has practice partners who can push him, it’s going to help him get to that next level.
If a team is short on numbers and players are “earning” their starting spots basically by default, does that help them get better? Is there any motivation to push themselves to improve day in and day out? No, because their spot is secure.
And again, you can have a hall of fame coach leading that team and there’s not much they can do as far as pushing student-athletes because of the fear of them quitting and leaving their team even more shorthanded.
You can even take the success on the field or court out of it and talk about preparing these student-athletes for life. Having that competition will help them when they get out into the real world.
Athens School Board member Jamie Westbrook spoke of the importance of competition on Tuesday night and he was spot on.
“I’m not going against Athens students by doing this. I’m raising their game. I’m preparing them for the real world. You have to compete ... We need to compete. It’s not participation,” he said.
Now, I’m not saying that Sayre should disband their entire athletics department. There are Redskins squads that still consistently fill out their rosters enough to compete at a high level. But unless you’re sticking your head in the sand, there are some sports in recent years where the numbers have been non-existent.
I’ve seen firsthand “rival” schools come together for co-op teams and make it work. When I worked in Maine, there were probably a dozen examples of schools who couldn’t put together a full roster in a sport so they would join their neighboring school district and make sure the kids could play.
At Tuesday’s Athens School Board meeting some members said they hoped Sayre would start having conversations about the best way to move forward, and from posts on Facebook from some of those Sayre board members, it seems like they are open to having a discussion.
Let’s hope that they open that dialogue so we can make sure no student-athlete in our area ever has to sit out a season due to low numbers — and so we can also make sure our kids are getting the competition they need to succeed in sports and in life.
