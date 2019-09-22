WALTON — James Sutherlin’s breakout game was lost in the fold of a humid, turnover-filled 44-22 defeat to Walton on Saturday afternoon.
Sutherlin displayed a wide range of talents finishing the game with 201 receiving yards and a TD. Sutherlin played a large role in the defensive secondary, played quarterback, and led the team in rushing yards with 38 and a TD.
The Eagles opened up the game in emphatic fashion. Walton fumbled on its first drive of the game, and quarterback Dylan Jacob was shaken up but remained in the game after wrapping his right ankle.
On the Eagles’ first play after the fumble, Matthew Byrne found a streaking Sutherlin wide open for a 60-yard touchdown completion.
Walton turned the tide heavily in its favor in the second quarter. The Warriors easily marched down the field and tying the game 6-6.
The Walton defense came through with a huge interception and gave Spencer Van Etten/Candor a taste of its own medicine.
Just as the Eagles did in the first quarter, on the first after the turnover Jacob completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Morgan Condon to give the Warriors a 14-6 lead.
Big passing plays continued to be a theme as on the next drive. On a third and 22 Byrne connected with Sutherlin for an 83-yard completion.
The offense sputtered out in the red zone, but miraculously on fourth down, Byrne found Alex Morse wide open in the end zone for a 16-yard pass completion and tying the game at 14.
Ball security plagued the Warriors once again as a fumble put the Eagles right back in the red zone. Byrne couldn’t replicate his success throwing an interception. The heat got to the Eagles’ defense resulting in the Warriors marching down the field in just under five minutes taking a 22-14 lead heading into the locker room.
“The heat definitely played an impact on the game today” Spencer Van Etten/Candor Head Coach Mike Chafee said. “Guys were getting gassed early, and you could tell the guys had less energy than they do on Friday nights.”
The wheels fell off the wagon for the Eagles in the third quarter. Byrne threw a pick-six, and Jacob rushed for a 24-yard touchdown extending the lead to 38-14.
Spencer Van Etten/Candor failed to move the ball because the offensive line was dominated by the Warriors defense.
“We played a good half of football, but we just didn’t play the second half the way we should have”
Coach Chafee said. “We missed several opportunities, we did not win the individual battles we needed to win on the offensive line, we dropped balls and we missed assignments.”
Sutherlin led a nice drive in the fourth quarter resulting in a five yard touchdown run, but it was too little too late as the Eagles were still trailing 44-22 after the touchdown.
Sutherlin took over the quarterback position for Byrne, who had a rough go of things, in the third quarter. Byrne finished the game with a line of 8-22, 217 yards, 2 TD.
“I had to show up for my team. My team was not at 100 percent because of the heat, and I just had to go out there and do my duty” Sutherlin said. “We need to be a lot quicker moving the ball on offense, and on defense, we need to do a better job of closing off the gaps.”
The Eagles return home next week for a homecoming matchup against Moravia High School Friday September 27, at 7 p.m.
