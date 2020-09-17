SAYRE — The host Redskins netted the first two goals and led by two goals twice but it was Kendra Merrill’s penalty kick with just over 11 minutes left that lifted her team to a hard-fought 4-3 Northern Tier League win over Northeast Bradford Wednesday night.
Merrill drew first blood 12:21 into the game off a Caprice Haney assist Then at the 17:35 mark Haney scored unassisted.
Northeast’s Kayleigh Thoman scored on a Melanie Shumway assist at the 29:46 mark and the game went to the half 2-1.
Kathewrine Coles gave Sayre a 3-1 lead unassisted 18:47 into the second half, but Kierra Thoman made it 3-2 mere seconds later.
With 27:40 off the clock, NEB’s Alena Beebe got the equalizer, but Merrill’s blast at the 28:57 mark ended the scoring.
NEB fired off 34 shots with 27 on goal, meaning Sayre keeper Adrianna Barnhart was busy, making 18 saves,
NEB, which had a 19-0 advantage in corners, faced seven total shots by Sayre with four going in and no saves.
Sayre (1-1) will host Williamson at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.