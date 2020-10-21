TROY — Athens’ volleyball team traveled to Troy Tuesday looking to wash away the sting of falling to Northeast Bradford in five sets on Monday.
They achieved that goal, sweeping the host Trojans 3-0 with set scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 26-24.
“The girls figured it out tonight and played as a team,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “The girls made this game a team building exercise. Slow starts; being down by five; giving up the lead several times
Communication errors; and running into each other are all things that have contributed to us losing. Tuesday, the girls learned a little bit about depending on each other and were able to overcome the negatives that have gotten us the past three games.”
Hanson was also impressed with the crowd, now that a crowd is allowed.
“Also, oh my gosh, what a loud crowd and awesome atmosphere,” she said. “You forget what it feels like! It was incredible to feel the love and hear the cheers and chanting from both sides. And this was just allowing two spectators per player. I know it means the world to the girls to have their biggest supporters cheering them on and I am so thankful and grateful to the Troy School District for letting the away team have spectators. And thanks to Athens BOE for allowing us to have two spectators per player at the next home games coming up!”
Kayleigh Miller had another stellar day with 24 assists and 16 digs for the Wildcats. Jenny Ryan had 11 digs and four kills and Taylor Walker added 11 digs and three kills; and Taylor Field had 13 digs and two assists.
Also for Athens, Kylee Jayne had 11 kills; Leah Liechty added 10 kills; and Ally Martin packaged six aces, four kills and four digs.
“I’m so pumped to have an actual practice tomorrow. Its been a busy schedule of play, play, play with no time to correct errors and make adjustments. And, of course, my favorite: get back to basics and discipline.”
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Lady Redskins gave their hosts a fight, but dropped the sets by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17.
Gianna Quattrini packaged four blocks and two kills for Sayre; Elizabeth Boyle had six assists and three aces.
Also for Sayre, Rachel Vandermark had six digs; Allyah Rawlings contributed four digs; Gabrielle Randall finished with two kills and a block; and Emma Smith chipped in two digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.