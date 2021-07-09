TOWANDA — Sayre Post 283 squeaked out a victory in a defensive affair over Towanda by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday in Legion baseball.
The ‘Skins shook off a scoreless inning from both teams to hoist two runs on the scoreboard in the second inning. That was followed by a run from Towanda; which would be the last run scored for five innings. Sayre added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to produce the final margin to two for the win.
Nate Pozella had the hot hand at the plate for the Sayre squad with two hits. He was followed by teammates Josh Arnold and Luke Horton. Arnold and Pozella also recorded an RBI each to go along with Tanner Green for Sayre.
Octavious Chacona held his own on the mound through the entirety of the night, pitching all seven innings for Towanda. He was able to finish the night with five strikeouts.
Horton also finished with five strikeouts in the contest in just three innings on the hill for Sayre. His teammate Dom Fabbri also threw three innings.
Sayre now gets back over the .500 mark with another tally in the win column. They improve their record to 4-3-1 and will look to reschedule a game against Troy that was originally scheduled to be played last night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.