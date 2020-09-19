Monday, Sept. 14Girls Soccer
Athens 5, Sayre 0 Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1
———Tuesday, Sept. 15Golf
NTL match at River Valley CC.: North Penn/Mansfield 332, Wellsboro, 352, CV 381, Athens 386, Towanda 402, Wyalusing 411, Sayre 426
Boys Soccer
Athens 2, Troy 0 Sayre 8, Towanda 2
Cross CountryGirls
Athens 24, Towanda 42 Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50
Boys
Athens 17, Towanda 44 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50 Sayre, Wellsboro, inc
Volleyball
Canton 3, Athens 1
———Wednesday, Sept. 16Girls Soccer
Sayre 4, Northeast Bradford 3 Athens 1, Wellsboro 1, OT Wyalusing 5, Williamson 1
———Thursday, Sept. 17Boys Soccer
Athens 2, Sayre 0
Volleyball
Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
———Friday, Sept. 18Football
Athens at Canton, ppd. Troy 35, Towanda 0 North Penn/Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14 Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21 Northwest 21, Montgomery 10 Muncy 42, Bucktail 24
———Saturday, Sept. 19Football
South Williamsport at CMVT, ppd.
Bye:
Sayre
Girls Soccer
North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 10 a.m. Williamson at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Sullivan County, 2:30 p.m.
———Monday, Sept. 21Girls Soccer
Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Canton, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tioga Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, Sept. 22Cross Country
Athens, Canton at Troy, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
