Monday, Sept. 14Girls Soccer

Athens 5, Sayre 0 Wyalusing 2, Northeast Bradford 1

———Tuesday, Sept. 15Golf

NTL match at River Valley CC.: North Penn/Mansfield 332, Wellsboro, 352, CV 381, Athens 386, Towanda 402, Wyalusing 411, Sayre 426

Boys Soccer

Athens 2, Troy 0 Sayre 8, Towanda 2

Cross CountryGirls

Athens 24, Towanda 42 Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50

Boys

Athens 17, Towanda 44 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50 Sayre, Wellsboro, inc

Volleyball

Canton 3, Athens 1

———Wednesday, Sept. 16Girls Soccer

Sayre 4, Northeast Bradford 3 Athens 1, Wellsboro 1, OT Wyalusing 5, Williamson 1

———Thursday, Sept. 17Boys Soccer

Athens 2, Sayre 0

Volleyball

Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0

———Friday, Sept. 18Football

Athens at Canton, ppd. Troy 35, Towanda 0 North Penn/Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14 Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21 Northwest 21, Montgomery 10 Muncy 42, Bucktail 24

———Saturday, Sept. 19Football

South Williamsport at CMVT, ppd.

Bye:

Sayre

Girls Soccer

North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 10 a.m. Williamson at Sayre, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Sullivan County, 2:30 p.m.

———Monday, Sept. 21Girls Soccer

Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Canton, 7:15 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tioga Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Sept. 22Cross Country

Athens, Canton at Troy, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m.
