Seventh-seeded Athens advances to district finals with sweep over Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — After an enormous upset win over Greater Nanticoke, the seventh-seeded Athens Wildcats varsity volleyball team needed just one more win to advance to the District 2/4 AAA finals. On Monday night, the Wildcats would have a date with sixth-seeded Tunkhannock in the semifinals, which needed an upset of its own in the first round to have a home playoff game. Athens would complete their road trip with pure domination over the Tigers in a 3-0 sweep, by scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19.
“I thought we played very well tonight playing a team that we never played before,” said Athens head coach Heather Hanson. “Typically when we play a team that we haven’t played before it’s hard for us to adjust, so I was glad they got that out of the way in the first game and throughout the next two.”
Early in the first set, that was just what Athens had to do. Adjust. After going down 6-3 to the Tigers, they rallied early to pick up the pace to take the lead. After that there was no looking back as the Wildcats took the first set with ease winning by 10 points. That was all thanks to 100% on serves in the first set.
In the second, Athens got even more comfortable as Tunkhannock tried to get themselves back in it. They continued to dominate up front midway throughout the set when it looked like the Tigers would make a comeback. The momentum carried when they had a chance to go up two sets to none, and they finished. It was the combination seen most of the night ending it to give Athens the set 25-18. Senior setter Kayleigh Miller positioned senior hitter Leah Liechty perfectly for the kill.
The team produced much of the same in the third. With the Wildcats playing their consistently solid game in the middle, the Tigers started to panic. That was where Athens capitalized to gain a nice cushion that would set up the match point from junior Kylie Jayne. With that, the Wildcats won the set 25-19 and finished out the match three sets to none to advance to the district finals.
Miller ended up leading the team in assists with an impressive 32 as she also recorded 11 digs. Liechty led the night with 13 kills as Jayne was close behind her with 12. The team-high 28 digs was earned by senior libero Taylor Field. Sophomore Jenny Ryan was the next closest with 17. The team also managed to serve successfully 95% of the time throughout the game’s entirety. They generally just made very few mistakes, while Tunkhannock made many.
“It’s learning just to be ready and disciplined for whatever team we’re going to get each night in the playoffs,” said Hanson. “I know that Berwick will be tough after they beat Nanticoke in three sets. The biggest thing for us in the finals will be to not hold back and give it everything we have.”
With the victory, No. 7 seed Athens will now advance to the District 2/4 championship game where they will take on the top-seeded Berwick Bulldogs. The Wildcats will try for one more upset over the undefeated Bulldogs to try and win a District title for the first time since 2005 while advancing to the state playoffs. That game will be set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Berwick middle school.
