Players to watch
Athens: RB Shayne Reid; QB Mason Lister; RB/LB Troy Jennings; WR/DB Keegan Rude; T Keegan Braund.
Wellsboro: RB Aidan Hauser; QB Isaac Keane; OL/DL Keegan Clemens; OL/DL Ethan Brought.
———
Fast facts
Athens: Mason Lister had his first big night at QB passing for 253 yards and three TDs in a loss to Canton ... Rude had five catches for 122 yards and a TD to lead the Wildcats’ receivers ... J.J. Babcock only had one catch, but it was a 74-yard TD grab ... Reid is a dual threat. In addition to leading the Wildcats on the ground — albeit with modest numbers — he also caught five passes for 46 yards and a score ... Lane continues to hit his PAT attempts. He’s missed just one on the season.
Wellsboro: Hauser, who became the school’s career rushing leader two weeks ago, has three games of over 200 yards and is at 1,038 yards for the season with 17 TDs ... Of Wellsboro’s 2,042 total yards, 1,762 — 86 percent — come on the ground ... The Hornets have topped the 50-point plateau three times and have also had a 48-point game ... The Hornets have scored twice on punt returns (both by Hauser) and three times on interception returns.
———
Last five years
Athens: 34-26.
Wellsboro: 51-12.
———
Last season
Athens: 4-6.
Wellsboro: 8-3.
