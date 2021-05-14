CORNING — With the game tied 1-1 through 5 1/2 innings, Corning ran its way to a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the nonleague win over Athens on Thursday.
What set the table for the Hawks were a pair of hit batsmen. Mason Smith and Grayson Saltzer were plunked to open the Corning sixth. During Saltzer’s at-bat, Smith stole second and went to third on an error. Once on base, Saltzer stole second. Pitcher Gage Warner induced a ground out that held the runners in place, but with John Green at the plate, Smith swiped home and Saltzer took third. Green then came through with an RBI single and that was that.
Athens was dispatched 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh and that was the ball game.
Athens had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning but had to settle for just one run. Mason Lister reached on a dropped third strike, Lucas Kraft singled and Jaren Glisson reached on an error. Kyler Setzer came through with a sacrifice fly to send Lister home but Corning avoided further trouble.
Corning’s Ben Sourbaugh opened the home half of the second with a pop-fly double. After Athens got two outs, Brody Bartenstine walked. A double-steal ensued and Sourbaugh scored on an error on the play.
That was the way that game stood until the bottom of the sixth.
Kaden Setzer had Athens’ only other hit, a single.
Warner went the distance on the mound for Athens. He allowed seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.
In addition to the hits by Green and Sourbaugh for Corning, Landon Burch had a single and a double; Dan Hursh added a triple; and Saltzr matched Smith with a single each.
Trent Hackett allowed a hit with two strikeouts in two innings and Smith went the rest of the way Thursday, allowing a hit, a run, with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Athens will host Waverly at 4 p.m. today. That game will be live streamed by the Morning Times here: morning-times.com/sports/live-stream.
