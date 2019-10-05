EAGLES MERE— The first goal of the first day of the District IV Golf Championships.

Both of the golfers Sayre sent to districts have achieved that goal and will play today in the final round of the tournament.

Kannon VanDuzer carded a 90 to forge a tie for 11th, and Gavin Blair shot a 92 to place 17th after the first day.

Cowanesque Vallkey’s Austin Outman leads the tournament with a seven-over-par 78.

Elsewhere around the NTL, Ty Morrall of Wellsboro shot an 83 for third and his teammate, Joseph Propheta, had an 88 for seventh.

Also, Towanda’s Tyler Hawley and C.V.’s Joel Heck were in a tie for eighth with matching 89s.

