SAYRE — Canton made the trip to Sayre worthwhile as the Warriors swept the Redskins 3-0 in Northern Tier League volleyball Thursday night.
Canton rolled to set wins of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-23.
Also for Sayre, Madeline Dutra led Sayre by packaging seven kills, six blocks and six digs. Julia Boyle had 10 assists and three digs; Emily Brion contributed six points, five digs and two kills; Madeline Wilson added three kills and three blocks; Erika Wells had three kills and three points; Alexis Post and Hannah Garrity logged five and four digs, respectively; and Gabbi Randall had two kills.
Sayre will host Athens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
JV: Sayre’s JV team fell to the Warriors 2-0. Set scores were 25-15 and 25-23.
Edison 3, Spencer-Van Etten 1
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Down 2-0, Spencer-Van Etten managed a 25-16 win in the third set to avoid the sweep, but Edison won the fourth set 25-20 to take the match.
Edison started the night with a 25-13 win and followed that with a 25-23 win.
Lizzie Graham was tough defensively for S-VE with 15 digs and she added two kills. Sam Deppe had 11 assists, nine digs and three aces; Makayla Dacey added 10 digs and three aces; and Lydia Diboun had 10 digs.
Also for S-VE, Ashleigh Morais contributed four kills, three aces and two blocks; Daisy Vallely had six digs; and Sophia Dutra added four kills and three digs.
Maren Lutz paced Edison with 28 service points and five kills; Andriene had 11 points and eight kills; and Ryleigh Carson packaged 13 points and six assists.
JV: Edison won the JV match 2-1.
Edison won the opener 25-20 and the finale 25-22. S-VE took the middle set 25-22.
S-VE will visit Watkins Glen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
ATHENS — Athens had no trouble dispatching the Indians with set wins of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16.
Cassidy Stackpole led the charge with nine kills and and nine aces.
Kayleigh Miller had 28 assists on the night with Leah Liechty on the receiving end of several of those on the way to 10 kills. Taylor Field had 23 digs for Athens with Haley Barry and Audrey Hatch adding 12 digs each.
Athens will visit Sayre on Tuesday
