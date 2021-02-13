CANDOR —Just two nights removed from a 48-point win at home to open the 2021 basketball season, the Waverly girls varsity team traveled to Candor to play the Indians back-to-back. To nobody’s surprise, Friday night’s game followed a similar result as the Wolverines were able to easily take down the Indians by a score of 67-25.
The Wolverines started out hot as they rattled off 38 points in the first half to quickly jump out to a big lead against Candor. However, the home team had a good second quarter of their own offensively, tallying 11 points in the period. The Wolverines would hold a 38-16 lead at the break.
The defense also shined for Waverly in the second half as they held the Indians to a shutout in the third quarter to take the 42-point victory back to the Valley.
Senior Sidney Tomasso, the St. John Fisher commit, had a game-high 22 points in the win as sophomore Kennedy Westbrook followed with 15. Senior Gabby Picco added 12 for the Wolverines with three three-pointers.
Brooke Wilcox led the Indians with eight points while Braelyn Hornick tacked on seven points in defeat.
Candor now falls to 0-2 and will look to bounce back on Tuesday night at home where they will face 0-2 Tioga.
The Waverly Wolverines improve to 2-0 and head to Newark Valley on Tuesday night in a battle of undefeated teams. That game will be a rematch of last year’s Section IV quarterfinal game where the Cardinals won.
Owego 77, Tioga 38
OWEGO — The Tioga girls varsity team found themselves on the road Friday night against Owego.
Senior Genevieve Coleman went off for 33 points to help her team cruise past the Tigers by a score of 77-38.
The Tigers fell into a big hole early as 17 of Coleman’s points came in the first half. The Indians were able to rattle off 44 points in the first half and 26 in the first quarter as sophomore guard Maddie Bennett racked up four three-pointers in the first frame. One more three from her in the second quarter helped Owego take a 44-22 lead into the half.
Scoring stayed consistent in the second half as Owego put an exclamation mark on the game with a 33-point second half to take a 39-point win against the visiting Tigers who they also beat in Tioga on Wednesday night.
On top of Coleman’s 33 points, Bennett also finished with 19 coming from five makes from beyond the arc.
Senior Eve Wood led the way for the Tigers 20 points, which ended up being more than half of her team’s total points.
At 0-2 the Tioga Tigers will return to the floor on Tuesday night when they visit the 0-2 Candor Indians. Owego now improves to 2-0 on the early season and will take a week off before hosting Newark Valley on February 23rd.
