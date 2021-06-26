To the victors go the spoils, so they say, and if Waverly’s All-Star haul is any indication it would seem that saying is largely true.

Waverly landed seven Division 3 All-Star nods — four first team and three honorable mention — to lead local squads. Tioga had four players nameed in Division 2 with three named to the first team.

Spemncer-Van Etten/Candor, in Division 3 with Waverly had one player make the first team and another listed as an honorable mention.

Waverly’s first team All-Stars are led by junior Caden Hollywood. A .500 hitter with 33 hits, 18 RBI, four doubles and a triple, Hollywood was also Waverly’s ace 0n the mound, logging a 2.602 ERA in 37 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and a 6-1 record.

Waverly sophomore Ty Beeman made the first team with 22 hits for a .344 batting average with 26 RBI, three doubles and a homer. He also pitched 9 2/3 innings and had a 2.897 ERA, 13 strikeouts and two saves.

Waverly’s other two first teamers are freshmen.

Jay Pipher finished with a .381 batting average on 24 hits with 17 RBI, eight doubles and a triple. Joey Tomasso hit at a .357 clip with 25 hits, 21 RBI, six doubles and two triples. He also went 12 innings on the mound with 17 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA.

Juniors Thomas Hand, Brennan Traub and Brady Blauvelt were Waverly’s honorable mentions.

Tioga’s season wasn’t quite as good as Waverly’s, but the Tigers landed three first team All-Stars.

Senior Derek Gage headlines the Tigers’ first team All-Stars with a .409 batting average, 24 RBI, three triples and two home runs.

Sophomore Bryce Bailey made the grade with a .545 batting average. For Conlon Taylor, it was pitching. The eighth grader had a 2.15 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 29 1/2 innings pitched.

Junior Cobe Whitmore was Tioga’s honorable mention.

No stats were noted by SVEC but Logan Jewell was a first-team All-Star and Jayden Grube got an honorable mention.

Load comments