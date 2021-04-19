OWEGO — The host Indians gave visiting Tioga no quarter, rolling to an 11-0 Section IV Division III field hockey win on Saturday.
Sydney Taylor had four goals for Owego, Jill Braunbach tallied twice and the Indians also got goals from Megan Evans, Jordan Greeno, Alyssa Bryant and Lauren Gilbert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.