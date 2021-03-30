WAVERLY — Similar to the varsity football matchup on Saturday between Waverly and Owego, the junior varsity squads showed intense defense in a low-scoring affair where the Wolverines were shut out.
Waverly found themselves down early and could not convert on their opportunities to put themselves in a position to win as they fell to the visiting Indians by a score of 10-0 on Monday.
The matchup was highlighted by three interceptions from Waverly, including one that sealed the game as the home team was putting together a drive deep in enemy territory, pioneered by sophomore Kaleb Bechy. An untimely interception stopped the momentum and effectively ended the game for Owego with 5:49 remaining in the contest.
Owego started with a solid game plan much like the varsity game as they jumped out to an early lead on just their second possession of the game from a long 48-yard touchdown run, breaking multiple Waverly tackles to give the team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
On the next Indian possession, Owego would use a long drive, forcing the issue with the run game all the way down inside the Waverly 10-yard line. The Waverly defense held tough on the series to force the visitors to kick a 25-yard field goal to bring the score to 10-0 into the half.
Waverly showed impressive defense in the second half, shutting out Owego. Freshman Keaton Anderson led the way on the defensive line for the Wolverines, but an interception towards the end of the game for the Waverly offense allowed for the Indians to grind out the clock in the 10-point victory.
After a loss to Tioga last week, the Waverly JV squad is now 0-2 and will wait for their next game on the schedule, as next week’s Newark Valley game has been postponed. Owego, now 2-0, will go up against undefeated Tioga next Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.