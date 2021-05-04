The coaches have been polled and the Interscholastic Athletic Conference boys soccer All-Star teams can now be revealed.
As would be expected, division champion Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has the lion’s share of the picks IAC Large School South, led by co-MVPs Jacob Banks, a sophomore, and junior Mason Holmes
Joining their teammates as first-team All IAC are junior Jayden Grube and sophomores Darren Starkweather and Addison Young.
Waverly also has two first-team All-stars in seniors Peyton Brown and Nate Ryck.
Rounding out the first team are, from Notre Dame, seniors Cody Gonzalez and Justin McCarthy and junior Tyler Simpson and Newark Valley seniors John Simmons and John Boldis.
SVEC also has five second team selections. Included in that group are juniors Michael Connor, Hunter Bates and Aidab Swayze and sophomores Taylor Brock and Zeb Soper.
Waverly’s second teamers are senior Nick VanHouten and junior Brennan Traub.
Rounding out the second team are Newark Valley juniors Sam Durand and Brandon Randell and Notre Dame sophomore Kellan Murphy.
