LERAYSBILLE — Lacking full boys or girls teams, Sayre’s runners went to the Coaches’ Invitational looking for the best times and finishes.

Kayla Hughey led the local contingent, posting a time of 21 minutes, 17.4 seconds to take fifth.

Teammate Lucy Coller ran a 23:14.7 to place 24th and Corey Ault was 48th for the Redskins with a time of 26:38.6.

In the team chase, Troy’s Sydney Taylor passed Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe and then out-leaned the Rams’ Carina Beebe at the line to lift Troy to the win, besting Wyalusing 55-58. Wellsboro was third with 88 points, followed by Canton (100); Towanda (106); North Penn/Mansfield (131); Cowanesque Valley (134) and Northeast Bradford (212).

For Sayre’s boys, Logan Goodreau set the pace with a time of 20:50.5 that was good for 42nd. Bobby Benjamin was 46th with a time of 21:19.7; Nathan Romano was 49th with a time of 21:23.3; and Jacob Henry came home 58th in 23:01.7.

The boys race was a runaway as Wyalusing runners claimed the top for spots to end with a team total of 33. Northeast Bradford was second with 86 points; followed by Towanda with 99 points; North Penn/Mansfield with 104 points; Troy with 108 points; Cowanesque Valley with 117 points; Canton with 147 points; Sullivan County with 212 points and Wellsboro with 213 points.

