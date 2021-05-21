TIOGA CENTER — In a meet run at Tioga, Spencer-Van Etten’s boys and girls track teams rolled over their Candor counterparts in a pair of easy sweeps.
S-VE’s girls posted a 72-39 win and the Panthers’ boys won every contested event to take the meet 101-26.
Boys
James Sutherlin was a four-time winner and John Garrison ruled the distance races to lead the Panthers.
Sutherlin ran with Cesar Figueroa, Tyler Stahl and Korbyn Clarke to take the 4x100-meter relay in 47.9-seconds. In individual events, Sutherlin won the 100 in 11.5, the 200 in 23.9 and the long jump, clearing 18-feet, 11 1/2-inches.
Garrison won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.9, the 3200 in 11:17.8 and covered 33-3 1/2 to win the triple jump.
Winning two events each for S-VE were Elliot Walter — 39-1 1/2 in the shot put and 126-6 in the discus — and Mike Connor, who cleared the bar at 5-8 to win the high jump and ran with Vance Manwaring, Josh Menter and Corwin Clarke to take the 4x800-meter relay in 10:10.
Adding a win each for the Panthers were Anthony Peters with a time of 23.6 in the 110-meter hurdles, Ryan Corcoran with a time of 58.6 in the 400; Connor Wallenbeck with a 1:16.4 in the 400 hurdles; and Tyler Doster with a 2:14.9 in the 800.
Girls
Greta Paasch, Demi Mouillesseaux and Bella Young were triple winners for S-VE, which won nine of the 15 contested events.
Paasch and Mouillesseaux teamed with Olivia Clarke and Lucy Secondo to win the 4x100 relay in 58.4 and with Jackie Brown, and Olivia Devlen wi ton the 4x400 relay in 5:02.2
Paasch also won he 800 with a time of 2:54.4 and Mouillesseaux won the triple jump by clearing 26-4 3/4.
Young’s wins came in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.5, the shot put with a distance of 23-20 3/4 and the discus with a throw of 74 feet.
Also getting a win each for S-VE were Olivia Secondo with a time of 15:43.5 in the 3000-meter run and Ryleigh McFall with a 1:22.6 in the 400-meter hurdles.
