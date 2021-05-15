SAYRE — Just 24 hours earlier, Sayre’s baseball team had embarked on a journey of a baseball game that would see 25 runs scored.
Friday evening, though, no such fireworks were to be had. Sayre managed just three hits and two runs — both scored in the first inning — and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over Wyalusing that ends any question about the Northern Tier League title chase.
Sayre has a two-game lead on Canton with one game remaining.
Game. Set. Match. Sayre is your NTL Small school division champion for 2021.
Wyalusing made three errors in the game, but two of those came in the first inning.
Jake Burgess led off with a base hit but the next two batters went down quickly. In the meantime, Burgess swiped second to put himself in scoring position. An error off the bat of David Northrup sent Burgess to third. Zach Moore followed with a drive to the outfield. When that was dropped, both Sayre runners scored.
Wyalusing cut its deficit in half in the third. With two gone, Spencer Krewson doubled to deep centerfield. Mitch Burke followed with an RBI single.
Each team threatened to score from that point but nobody could. Sayre had runners on third in the third and sixth innings and Wyalusing had two men on in the top of the seventh.
Moore and Jackson Hubbard had Sayre’s other hits, both singles.
Brayden Horton started on the mound, scattering three hits and a walk across four innings with four strikeouts. He allowed one earned run. Kannon VanDuzer tossed the last three innings, allowing three hits without a walk and fanning three.
Other than Krewson’s double and the RBI single by Burke, the Rams got singles by Krewson, Hunter Moss and Jake Bruyn. Zach Shaffer went the distance on the mound for the Rams, allowing three hits and a walk. Neither of the runs he allowed were earned.
With Sayre currently the top team in the District IV Class AA playoff standings, all that remains on the 17-1 Redskins’ regular-season schedule is a game at home against Towanda at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The PIAA District IV baseball playoffs begin on Saturday, May 22.
Thursday
Tioga 10, Newark Valley 7
TIOGA — The host Tigers took a 10-3 lead into the seventh inning before Newark Valley made it interesting.
Tioga had a 7-0 lead through four innings with a three-run triple by Derrick Gage being the big blow.
Newark Valley tallied three runs in the top of the fifth to get back in the game but Tioga added three in the bottom of the sixth. Cobe Whitmore touched off that rally with an RBI triple. Whitmore later scored on an error before Gage lofted a sacrifice fly to left.
Bryce Bailey, solid on the hill and at the plate all game, gave up three singles and a walk to open the seventh. Ethan Perry came on with one run in and the bases loaded. An error and a fielder’s choice sent the remaining runs across the plate.
Gage finished with five RBI and two runs for Tioga. Whitmore had a single to go with his triple and added two RBI and two runs; and Bailey also had a single, a triple and three runs from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
Also for Tioga, Perry had a double; Josh Reis and Seth Franks had a single each; Conlon Taylor scored twice and Ethan Agan had a run.
Bailey went six innings allowing eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Of the seven runs he was charged with, five were earned. Perry logged one strikeout in an inning of work.
Tioga will host Owego at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.