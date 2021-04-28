ATHENS — The host Wildcats boys and girls track & field teams downed Wellsboro by nearly identical margins.
Athens’ boys won 99-51 and the Lady Wildcats won 97-51.
Athens is slated to host North Penn/Mansfield next Tuesday.
Boys
Kyle Anthony won four times on the track and Asher Ellis swept all three throws for the Wildcats
Anthony teamed with Justin Lynch, Connor Dahl and Matt Gorsline to win the 4X800-meter relay with a time of eight-minutes, 49.13-seconds. He also teamed with Lynch, Gorsline and John Ayers to win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:49.44.
In individual events, Anthony won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.21 and won the 800 in 2:32.65.
Ellis took the shot put with a distance of 44-feet, 4 1/4-inches, the discus with a throw covering 136-1 and the javelin by clearing 149-8.
Also for Athens, Ryan Lasusa took the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.19 and Brendan Jones won the triple jump by clearing 34-2 1/2.
Girls
Athens won 14 of the 18 events to get the win.
Emma Roe and Mya Thompson won four events each and Emily Henderson matched Hannah Walker and Emma Bronson with three firsts each.
Roe, Thompson, Henderson and Walker won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:39.38; and Henderson, Thompson and Walker teamed with Cassy Friend to win the 4x100-meter relay in 55.54.
Roe added wins in the 100 with a time of 12.81, the 200 in 29.04 and the 400 in 1:07.37.
Thompson added wins in the long jump with a distance of 15-0 and the triple jump, clearing 32-8 3/4.
Bronson swept the distances, winning the 800 with a time of 2:39.55, the 1,600 in 5:50.01 and the 3,200 in 13:13.88.
Walker’s other win came in the 300-meter hurdles when she ran a 54.50 and Henderson added her win in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.30.
Also adding wins for Athens were Shelby Norris, who topped the bar at 5-0 in the pole vault, and Olivia Bartlow, who threw the discus 87-7.
