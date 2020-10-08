ATHENS — The host Wildcats started out fast and finished well as Athens topped Williamson 6-1 Wednesday night in Northern Tier League boys soccer play.

Tyler Chambers opened the scoring, connecting unassisted just 5:20 into the game.

Nate Quinn added a second goal at the 28:05 and with 23:05 to go in the half, Dan Horton took a feed from Quinn and scored to make it 3-0.

Joey Toscano scored Athens’ fourth goal at the 30:51 mark with an assist from Quinn, who added Athens’ fifth goal at the 23:58 mark with an assist from Jason Gao. Jared Ammerman got Athens’ sixth goal of the day.

Caleb Coots scored on a penalty kick to account for Williamson’s goal.

Athens fired off 16 shots and allowed Williamson just two and took four corner kicks to three for Williamson.

Athens (7-1) will host Wellsboro (7-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday looking to avenge its lone loss of the season.

