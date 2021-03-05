There's an extra stop on the Road to Hershey this season as the best wrestlers in the Northeast and Southeast Regions will head to Pottsville on Saturday morning for the first ever PIAA Class AA East Super Regional.
Athens junior Gavin Bradley, who won the Northeast Regional title last week, will be the second seed at 113 pounds. The brackets were pre-determined with the Southeast champ as the top seed.
Bradley is focused on one thing as he heads to Super Regionals — scoring as much as possible.
"Score points, just score points, score as much points as I can in a match — just keep on scoring points," Bradley said of his mindset heading into today.
Athens head coach Shawn Bradley has seen how much work the junior standout has put in — and he knows when he puts it all together he can put up a bunch of points.
"He's been working hard. Working on getting better in certain areas, working on positions, and he has improved," coach Bradley said. "When he's on, he's tough as heck and he can beat anybody and beat them by large margins. It's just a matter of getting his mindset right, and we're working on fixing little problems and just moving forward."
The 113-pound weight class at Super Regionals will feature some tough competition for Bradley, including familiar foes Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Seminary and South Williamsport's Robert Gardner, but will also have new challengers like Brandywine Height's Dillon Reinart (the top seed) and Adam Schweitzer from powerhouse Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Bradley believes the tough competition he got throughout the regular season and in districts and regionals has helped him be ready for this moment.
"It was really, really, really important," Bradley said of the Wildcats' tough schedule. "My coaches (deserve credit) for that because they set up those bouts. We've had tough competition so it's really cool that they set that up."
Coach Bradley knows facing tough competition is good for wrestlers, but it's also a tough road when you have to face the same guys over and over again.
"It was a blessing and a curse to have such a hard district bracket and regional bracket because you're seeing those same kids two or three weeks in a row. He had (Warrior Run's Kaden) Milheim and then he had Gardner and Pepe, now he has two of them again. Iron sharpens iron, you're going to be tested, but again that doesn't give you a whole lot of room for error either," coach Bradley said.
The Athens coach believes this weekend's tournament will be more nerve-racking than next week's state tournament as states this year will only feature eight wrestlers — and all eight will officially be medal winners when they take top four in their Super Regional bracket this weekend.
"I hate to say it, but if you win two matches, then next week is different. Next week is totally different. This tournament, there's still going to be stress, but next week you can just cut loose, but right now it's still going to be on (wrestlers') minds 'I've got to do this, I've got to do that,'" coach Bradley said.
The latest PA Power Wrestling Rankings featured a new No. 1 at 113 pounds — Athens' Gavin Bradley.
While it's a nice honor, neither Gavin or Shawn Bradley really pay attention to it.
"I mean I don't really pay attention to the rankings. People told me, but it just is what it is. I'm just trying to improve every day on what my coaches want me to do and what I need to do," Bradley said.
Coach Bradley knows that no matter who is ranked No. 1 today, only the wrestler who wins six more matches this postseason will be able to claim that title at the end.
"I don't know what that even means. What does it mean if you get knocked out this week? So you get to say 'Oh, I was number one in the state at one point.' I don't know what that gets him. Again, he has goals, his goal is to be a state champion, so in order to do that he's got to win six more matches. That's where he's at," coach Bradley said.
In order to make that happen, coach Bradley believes the junior standout just needs to stay focused on what's right in front of him.
"He's basically got to focus on scoring points. Focus on scoring the next point. Winning positions. Wrestle hard in every position — don't worry about outcomes, don't worry about who I have next. Focus on scoring points and winning positions and good things will happen," said coach Bradley, who had some high praise for his 113-pounder. "He works his butt off. He's got a huge motor, a huge heart and that's the stuff you can't teach."
