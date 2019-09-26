WAVERLY — Candor’s has been the volleyball team to beat in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference this season.
Waverly took its crack at the Indians and came in on the wrong side of a 3-0 score.
Candor won the sets 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15.
Braelyn Hornick led the way for the Senecas with 17 points, six aces and 20 assists. Shelby Swartz added eight points, four aces, six kills, two blocks and eight digs; and Selah Ray matched Jennah Kareem with five kills each.
For Waverly (5-3), Morgan Adams packaged seven points, three kills and a block; Chloe Croft had 11 assists; and Paige Lewis added nine digs and a block.
Also for the Lady Wolverines, Emilee Little had four kills; Sidney Tomasso added three kills; and Aryan Peters had six digs.
JV: Candor took the JV match 2-1.
Waverly won the opening set 27-25, but Candor won the second 25-14 and the third 25-12.
Aubrey Ennis led Waverly (4-4) with 16 points, eight aces, five kills and nine digs. Kennedy Herriman had eight assists and five digs, and Michaela Lauper added five points and three digs.
Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tioga 3, Newfield 0
TIOGA CENTER — The Lady Tigers had little trouble sweeping the Trojans, winning the sets by scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-13.
Chloe Bellis led the way for the Lady Tigers, 8-1 (7-1), with 17 assists, nine points, seven aces, three kills, three digs and a block. Madison Macumber had six points with all coming on aces, five digs and four assists for Tioga; Giovana Rossi had five kills; and Katelyn Perry had five assists.
Also for Tioga, Molly Bombard added four kills and four digs; Julia Bellis had four digs and three kills; and Bri Rossi added six digs.
Andrea Royce led Newfield (1-7 (1-7) with four assists, four aces and a kill. Marissa Hackett added three blocks and two assists; and Tatiyana Smith had three aces and two assists
JV: Tioga won the sets 25-11 and 25-13 for a 2-0 sweep.
Nina Spano had 11 points with 10 on aces and six kills. Lily Mesler added 13 assists and seven points, and Brynn Hurd had eight kills.
Tioga will visit Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
