LINE MOUNTAIN — Athens took on some stiff competition at the Line Mountain Duals and came home in third with a 3-2 record.
Athens 42, Line Mountain 33
The host Eagles — who finished fourth with a 2-3 record and are now 4-3 on the season — gave Athens all it wanted.
Starting at 285, the teams exchanged forfeits with Josh Nittinger picking up six points for Athens. Line Mountain would also accept forfeit wins at 132 and 215. Athens’Mason Vanderpool took a forfeit win at 120.
On the mat, Athens got pin wins from Gavin Bradley at 113; Karter Rude at 160, Zach Stafursky at 172 and for the clincher Colin Rosh at 189.
Line Mountain led 27-23 before the Wildcats’ pin parade.
Athens’ other win in the match was a 16-0 technical fall for Kaden Setzer at 138.
Athens 51, Lewisburg 18
Other than a forfeit at 106 and a couple of pins along the way, this one was all Athens.
Wildcats Josh Courtney at 126, Kaden Setzer at 138 and Karter Rude at 160 won by pin for Athens.
Gavin Bradley at 120, Jake Courtney at 126 and Zach Stafursky at 172 picked up major decisions for the Wildcats.
Also for Athens, Chris Bathgate won by decision at 152. Accepting forfeit wins for Athens were Layla Bennett at 132, Colin Rosh at 215 and Josh Nittinger at 285.
Benton 52, Athens 12
Too tough to tame, the Tigers won nine of the contested matches to get the win.
Athens’ Karter Rude gave his team a pin win at 160, Chris Bathgate won a 22-10 major decision at 152 and, at 120, Gavin Bradley used a near fall in the third to win his match 6-0.
Athens 48, Hughesville 12
The teams only took the mat for four matches with Jake Courtney winning by fall at 126; Lucas Forbes winning his match 8-5 at 145 and Colin Rosh winning 4-2 at 189.
Accepting forfeit wins for Athens were Chris Bathgate at 152; Karter Rude at 160; Zach Stafursky at 172; Gavin Bradley at 113; Mason Vanderpool at 120 and Kaden Setzer at 138.
Selinsgrove 45, Athens 21
Athens picked up five individual wins in defeat.
Josh Courtney won by pin at 113, Gavin Bradley rolled to a 20-5 technical fall at 120 and Jake Courtney took a 13-5 major decision for the Wildcats at 126.
Also for Athens, Chris Bathgate won 6-1 at 152 and Karter Rude took a 3-0 decision at 160.
Athens will visit Wyalusing Tuesday night.
———
Sayre found the sledding tough at Canton.
Canton 78, Sayre 0
The Warriors needed a total of 2:48 to record pins in the three contested matches.
Bloomsburg 47, Sayre 6
Robert Benjamin picked up a forfeit at 152 for Sayre’s points.
Sayre will host North Penn/Liberty on Tuesday.
———
Towanda 2-1 at Flynn Propane Duals
Montgomery 61, Towanda 12
Clay Watkins and Dillon Gallagher accepted forfeit wins for Towanda.
Towanda 42, Troy 30
Troy was leading 21-6 after accepting a forfeit at 126, but Towanda turned the tables in a hurry after that.
The Black Knights got pin wins from Alex Perez at 285, Joe Vanderpool at 132, Dillon Gallagher at 128, Garrett Chapman at 145, Evan Johnson at 152 and Brandon Lantz at 160. Towanda’s other six points were the result of a forfeit to Clay Watkins at 215.
Towanda 48, Williamson 13
Towanda won 10 matches in topping the Warriors.
Winning by fall for Towanda were Spencer Jennings at 189, John Parker at 106, Dalton Lunn at 113, Joe Vanderpool at 132 and Evan Johnson at 152.
Also for Towanda, Clay Watkins picked up a 4-3 decision at 215, Dillon Gallagher won 10-5 at 138, Garrett Chapman was a 6-4 winner at 145, Brandon Lutz took a 3-0 decision at 172 and Zane McPeak won by forfeit at 160.
Towanda will host Canton on Tuesday.
