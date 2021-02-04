ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive budget proposal includes changes that would lower New York’s minimum hunting age for big game and also expand crossbow use into the entire archery season.
Whether those proposals survive the budget-making process remains to be seen, but the news was encouraging for the state’s hunters, as well as those in neighboring states who hunt in New York.
New York’s existing young hunting regulations, which set a minimum age of 14 to hunt big game (deer and bear) with a firearm, are among the most restrictive in the nation. Cuomo’s budget proposal would lower the age to 12.
“Expanding junior hunting will allow youth to learn the basics of being a safe hunter from a young age and will drive increased family participation in the outdoors,” the governor’s budget summary read.
The proposal would also allow youth hunters accompanied by a mentor to hunt from an elevated tree stand. Currently, junior hunters and their mentors must remain at ground level while hunting with a firearm or a crossbow. But young bowhunters are allowed to hunt from a tree stand.
“With the popularity of two-person ladder stands and elevated hunting blinds, along with the availability of devices such as safety harnesses and ‘lifelines’ that connect the hunter to the tree and prevent a fall in case of an accident or tree stand failure, mentors have a variety of options to safely teach firearm handling and hunting skills to junior hunters from elevated positions,” the budget summary states.
The crossbow issue has percolated in New York state since the implements were allowed in portions of the regular archery season as well as any season where firearm use is permitted. Crossbow proponents have lobbied for inclusion in the entire archery season; Cuomo’s budget proposal would do just that.
Legislative efforts in the state Senate and Assembly have fizzled in recent years, but crossbow backers are encouraged to see the budget language that would pave the way for crossbow use in the entire archery season.
“Expanded crossbow use in all big game seasons will allow increased participation by those who do not have the physical ability to handle a conventional bow or don’t feel comfortable using, purchasing, or carrying a shotgun or rifle,” Cuomo’s budget proposal read.
Crossbow users would be required to take a bowhunter education course in addition to hunter safety training under the new legislation. The implements are currently tied to the muzzleloader license, a product of legislative haggling when crossbows were first allowed in New York state.
Cuomo’s budget plan would also remove widely criticized width and draw weight restrictions on crossbows in New York.
Cuomo’s budget will now face scrutiny from the state Senate and Assembly before a final spending plan is in place.
