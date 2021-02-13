Towaanda has nine champs at junior high championships

ATHENS — Host Athens had two champions at the North Section Junior High Championships, but Towanda cleaned house.
The Black Knights had nine champions out of 15 weight classes.
They started with Brighton Yale and Tanner Vanderpool at 80 and 87 pounds, respectively.
Caden Delameter started a four-champion run for Towanda at 122 and was followed by Hayden Space at 130, Riley Vanderpool at 138 and Mason Higley at 145.
Rounding out the Black Knights champions were Jace Gunther at 170, Aiden Miller at 190 and Zach Parker at 210.
Athens had two champions in Cooper Robinson at 108 and Caleb Nason at 250.
Also winning titles were Isaiah Harvey of Wyalusing at 94; Sullivan County’s Colton Wade at 101; Holdon Ward of Canton at 115; and Wellsboro’s Ryder Brown at 155.
Other locals coming home with top three placements were Kolson Keathley, second at 145, and Matthias Welles, second at 170.
