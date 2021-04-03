Sports Editor
SAYRE — Sayre’s softball Redskins bring back 10 players from what would have been last season’s squad.
That sounds good, but of those, five are sophomores. That means just five have played at the high school level.
Sayre will start its 2021 season at noon today at a 2-0 Athens team.
All Head Coach Rich Decatur can ask for is a good effort. He said he’s getting just that.
“The girls are working hard to be successful, “ he said. “Losing a year last year has not helped, but they practice hard and their goal is to turn the program around.”
Back with varsity experience for Sayre are seniors Allyssa Murrelle and Brelin VanDuzer and juniors Hailey McCaig, Gianna Quattrini and Savanna Harbst.
The sophomore class consists of Olivia Corbin; Makenna Garrision; Madision Smith; Gabriella Shaw; and Ella Chilson
Decatur is happy with what he sees from his returning athletes.
“(It’s a) solid group of hard working players. “They’re very coachable and working hard to be successful.”
Decatur will also be counting on his newcomers — Meghan Flynn, Kaela Vanderpool and Alexia Hooper — to make an impact.
“So far they have been a good addition to the team. They are working hard to earn a spot on the varsity squad.”
