TRUMANSBURG — The bar was set high. Only the first- and second-place finishers from each event in the Section IV Class C1 meet would get the opportunity to compete against the best Section IV has to offer.
Athletes from Waverly, Tioga and S-VE took up the challenge and a select few will be competing at the Section IV Showcase at Marathon High School on Saturday.
For the ladies, Tioga will be sending Julia Walsh in both the 100- and 400-meter hurdles. Walsh was second in the 100 hurdles, clocking in at 17.51 seconds. In the 400 hurdles, Walsh was second to none, winning the meet with a season-best time of 1:10.91.
For Waverly, Harper Minaker ran second in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:34.24.
Also advancing for the Lady Wolverines as the 4x400-meter relay team of Abigail Knolles, Addison Westbrook, Gabby Picco and Kennedy Westbrook. That quartet finished second wth a time of 4:28.22.
There were other solid performances for local ladies that didn’t transfer into a top-two finish.
Waverly’s 4x100 relay team of Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Picco and Kennedy Westbrook ran its best time of the season with a 53.25 but placed third. Knolles also took third in the 400 with a time of 1:06.52.
Mariah Nichols of Tioga was third in the triple jump after clearing 31-feet, 9-inches, missing out by five inches.
Area boys fared better.
Waverly had a pair of first-place finishes and Tioga had a 1-2 in the triple jump.
For the Wolverines, the 4x400 relay team of Micah Chandler, Alex Gadow, Sam VanDyke and Caden Wheeler knocked six seconds off its best time of the season, posting a winning time of 3:33.88.
Wheeler also cleared a season-best 21 feet even to win the long jump; Waverly’s Collin Wright was second in the 1600-meter run with a season-best time of 4:42.20; and VanDyke is going in the 400 after running a season-best 53.95 to place second.
Tioga’s Matt Watson cleared a season-best 41-2 1/2 to win the triple jump and will be taking teammate Valentino Rossi along after Rossi jumped 41-0 3/4 to take second.
Last but not least, Spencer-Van Etten’s 4x800 relay team of Korbyn Clark, Michael Connor, Josh Menter and Tyler Doster knocked 20 seconds off their previous best, posting a time of 8:59.10 to take second.
There were a few close misses.
Watson was third in the 200 with a time of 23.74; S-VE’s John Garrison was third in the 1600 with a time of 4:58.53 and third in the 3200 with a time of 11:21.95.
The Showcase begins at 10 a.m.
