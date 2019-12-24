WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball squad used a 21-5 second quarter run to take control on Monday night as the Wolverines cruised to a 68-37 win over Edison.
Waverly held a slim 15-13 lead after the opening quarter before the Wolverines dominated the second period.
The Wolverines also held Edison to just two points in the third quarter as they went up 50-20. Waverly outscored Edison 18-17 in the fourth.
Scott Woodring led the Wolverines with 26 points and 18 rebounds.
The Wolverines also got nine points from Caden Hollywood and eight points from Jalen McCarty. Griffen Stein added seven points and Aiden Westbrook finished with four points and four steals. Peyton Bowen chipped in four rebounds and two points.
Edison was led by Xander Burch with 13 points and Jack Shaw added nine points in the loss.
Waverly, which improved to 4-1, will host Towanda in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Friday. The game is set for an 8 p.m. tip.
Girls
Athens 42, Millville 38
The Lady Wildcats used a 26-17 second-half run to pick up the road win on Monday night.
Kayleigh Miller — who nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth — led the way for Athens with 20 points and three rebounds. Haley Barry added 15 points and four rebounds. Avery Priester chipped in four assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win.
Athens (4-0) will host Sayre at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
