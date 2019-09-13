SAYRE — It’s Homecoming time at Sayre High School and that means there will be several events this weekend to celebrate Redskin pride.
Tonight, the Sayre Area School District will hold a gathering at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Historical Society. There will be a social hour with 50-50 and basket raffles from 7 to 8 p.m.
The newest member of the Redman Wall of Fame — former basketball coach and longtime teacher Richard Schmidt II — will be inducted during a ceremony from 8 to 8:45 p.m.
Jim Nobles will show a presentation on the history of the Sayre Area School District from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m.
For more information or to RSVP, contact the school district at bclaypool@sayresd.org or at 570-888-6121, option 3, ext. 1310.
On Saturday, the annual Homecoming parade will be held at 4:30 p.m. beginning downtown and marching up Lockhart Street to Hopkins Street.
Immediately following the parade, all are welcome to attend a free tailgate supper at the high school cafeteria before the Redskins take on Montgomery in the Homecoming football game.
The crowning of the 2019 Sayre Homecoming Queen will take place at 6:45 p.m. before the kickoff of the game.
The unveiling of Coach Schmidt’s Wall of Fame plaque and a performance by the Sayre High School Marching Redskins will take place at halftime.
