WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines enter the 2019 football season with undoubtedly the toughest schedule of any Valley-area team.
With the likes of Maine-Endwell, Chenango Forks and tonight’s opponent, Union-Endicott, on their slate, the Wolverines will be counting on their veteran players to keep them heading in the right direction.
One of those players is senior running back/linebacker Thomas Price, who is entering his third year as a starter on defense and is also coming off a 500-plus yard, 6-touchdown campaign from the backfield.
The Wolverines know that most people aren’t expecting them to roll through their rugged Class B schedule, and that has served as motivation for this Waverly squad, according to Price.
“It’s definitely a chip on our shoulder that we’re not (looked at as) the best team around, but that gives us motivation going into the season,” Price said. “We’re hoping to shock everyone around the Section actually. Going in, we just need to work hard, use all the motivation we can and have a successful year based off of that.”
Waverly head coach Jason Miller will be counting on Price to be part of a dangerous 1-2 running back tandem along with junior David Hallett.
“(Price is) a physical runner and he’s got a little bit more speed than David (Hallett) does, but at the same time he’s a pretty good blocker. I think we’re going to be able to interchange them at tailback and it’s just a good compliment,” Miller said. “It provides us depth at that tailback position and they’ve both been around a little while and it’s nice to see their development.”
The longtime Wolverines coach knows how important that depth will be with this year’s schedule.
“It’s going to be critical, it really is. I’d say at most positions, I feel really good about our depth. That can change instantly, but going into Week 1 we are in pretty good shape as far as depth goes,” Miller said. “When I talk about depth it’s about quality depth. I don’t think there’s a tremendous drop off from 1-2 at a lot of positions.”
Miller will also look to Price to lead the Wolverines on the defensive side of the ball.
“Especially inside like that, (having) a guy that’s used to the physicality and has played at the Class B level,” said Miller on the importance of having a veteran like Price at middle linebacker.
Price is excited for the opportunity to lead the Wolverines defense in 2019.
“It’s a big role. I have to take it on and lead the defense. I don’t look at it personally as I’m the only one, I look at it as all of us coming in. I have to control the defense, but if we work hard I believe we can stop any offense,” Price said.
Miller believes Price has the right mindset to be a leader.
“He’s just a good, quiet leader. He doesn’t have a lot to say,” said Miller, who believes Price will also help out sophomore linebacker Caden Turcsik this year. “(Price) loves the game of football, loves the physicality of it and you’re just a little bit more assured especially with a guy next to him (Caden Turcsik) who is only a sophomore, he’s going to help him out a lot.”
While Price would love to rack up stats this year, the senior is focused on one thing — helping his team win football games.
“Personally, I’m just looking to have a great senior year and just being a leader, coming out and guiding my team to victory — helping the whole team succeed,” Price said.
No matter what happens this year, Price is looking forward to getting to run onto the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium four more times.
“It’s an incredible feeling. It’s indescribable,” said Price on playing at home. “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. The whole team, they’re like (my) brothers. It’s like a family.”
