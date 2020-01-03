SAYRE — The host Lady Redskins made Wyalusing work for it, but in the end the Lady Rams topped Sayre 32-26 Friday night.
Not only did Sayre make a game of it, the Lady Redskins led 9-6 after the first quarter and 20-13 at halftime.
By the time the third quarter came to a close, though, the Lady Rams had a 24-22 lead.
“It was good to be in a game,” said Sayre Coach Eileen Sparduti. “Learning to finish them is an acquired skill. The more we are competitive, the more learning opportunities we will get.”
Sayre took the early lead on the efforts of Madi Lamanna and Emily Sutryk as each had four first-period points.
Sutryk, who led the team with 13 points, added seven in the second period.
The third quarter was trouble for the Lady Redskins who were outscored 11-2 in the quarter.
Lamanna wound up with nine points for Sayre and Gabbi Randall had six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Callie Bennett had all but one of Wyalusing’s 13 first-half points in what would be a 13-point night. Layla Botts picked up for Bennett, scoring all eight of her points in the second half.
Sayre will visit Williamson on Tuesday.
Athens 43, Canton 19
CANTON — In a game that was basically over by halftime, Athens held Canton to four points or fewer in three of four quarters to win on the road.
Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller scored nine and eight points, respectively, as Athens rolled out to a 25-6 lead at the half.
The high-water mark for the host Warriors was a nine-point third quarter.
Miller paced Athens with 11 points and added four steals and three assists. Macik ended the game with nine points and eight boards; Haley Barry netted eight points and three assists; Kassidy Peterson had six points; Avery Priester had six big assists; and Hannah Fox had three assists.
Aislyn Williams led Canton with eight points.
Athens will host Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
Deposit/Hancock 63, Tioga 35
DEPOSIT — Missing one of the team’s better players against a good opponent always makes things more difficult.
Missing Chloe Bellis Friday night, Tioga took the trip to Deposit and dropped a 63-35 non league game to the Eagles of Deposit/Hancock.
The host squad was up 21-12 after a quarter and 38-17 at halftime.
Liv Ayers scored five of her team-high 16 points in the opening quarter to try to keep the Lady Tigers in the game, but Lacee Drake had nine of her 15 in the opening period and got more help. Three other Eagles players had four points each in the first eight minutes.
Drake was joined by Ariel Kellam and Kelsey Young in the second-quarter barrage. For the game, Kellam had 14 points, Ella Simmons had 12 points and Young had 11.
Eve Wood aided Tioga’s cause with 10 points and three assists. Julia Bellis had 10 rebounds and two steals and Bri Rossi had seven boards.
Tioga will visit Moravia on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.