Walton — Tioga’s wrestling team qualified 13 wrestlers for the Section IV wrestling tournament and rolled to a team title Saturday at Walton High School.
The theme for the day was to survive and advance. Tioga’s Head Coach Kris Harrington stated the goal was to “just move forward this week, just advance.” The top five from each weight class would qualify for the Section IV tournament, and keep hope alive for a trip to Albany. That being said, Tioga’s mindset was more akin to thrive and advance.
At 99 pounds, Gianni Sylvestri cruised to a first place finish and sent a message to the rest of the bracket in the finals. Sylvestri dominated his final bout and was leading 7-0 with fourteen seconds left. On the restart, Sylvestri put Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville’s Damen Florence on his feet and scored a quick takedown before the buzzer to get the major decision, 9-1. Harrington explained “We are going to see him again next week. I want, and [Sylvestri] wants, that separation.”
Caden Bellis met a familiar foe in Joey Florence of BGAH in the 106 pound finals. Bellis had bested Florence earlier in the season in a tough 5-3 decision. Bellis was able to get a takedown in the second period which was the difference in a 3-1 victory.
An early loss forced Emily Sindoni to battle through the wrestle backs at 113. She bounced back with a fall over Gabriel Gorman of Greene-Oxford and met Marathon’s Edmond Rapp for the fifth place match. In a tight match, Sindoni paired a two minute ride out in the second with a third period takedown for a 4-2 win and the opportunity to advance.
Teammates Donovan Smith and Mason Welch dominated the 120 bracket and met in the finals. Smith was victorious by a score of 3-1.
At 126, Jacob Welch picked up a key win over Josh Meade of Unatega in the semifinals. The win both propelled him into the finals and will probably improve his seeding at Sections. Welch lost 6-3 in the finals to Cody Merwin of Walton-Delhi Academy.
David MacWhinnie battled familiar foes at 132. In the semifinals, MacWhinnie bested Sam Dow of Dryden for the second time this season. However, Newark Valley’s Josh Post was able to shut down MacWhinnie’s offense in their rematch in the finals.
Brady Worthing pinned his way to the finals at 138 where he met Sidney’s Zachary Harrington. Worthing was on his way to a takedown, cradle and fall when Harrington caught him on his back. As the Sidney fans hollered for a fall, Worthing improved his position and continued with his cradle for a fall.
At 145, Justin Hopkins lost by fall to Dryden’s Bobby Brotherton. Hopkins suffered the same fate at the hands of Marathon’s Ethan Morrison in the third place match.
Emmett Wood cruised to the 152 pound finals where Dryden’s Matt McKewin-Bates forfeited due to a knee injury.
At 170, Mason Booser went 2-2 on the day, losing his last match in the round to get to the fifth place match. Booser beat Odessa-Montour’s Braiden Ventra and pinned Chenango Valley’s Anthony Holt.
Aaron Howard lost 2-0 to Newark Valley’s Joey Woodmansee in the semifinals but bounced back for a second period fall over Marathon’s Chris Bamed in the third place bout for 195.
At 220, Dom Wood fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Scott Barnhart of Walton-Delhi Academy 7-2. Wood rebounded with a fall over BGAH’s Rocco Arduini for third place.
Cole Williams exemplified the Tigers’ preparation for the post eason. Williams is a first year wrestler who has suffered through Tioga’s demanding regular season schedule. But Harrington believes that his team’s schedule has prepared his wrestlers; including Williams. “We’ve seen a lot of growth. He’s got a great mindset. To see it come to fruition today was great.” Williams went 2-2 on the day with falls over Skylar Graves of Greene-Oxford and Joe Sweet of Odessa-Montour. Williams finished in fifth place and advances to Saturday’s Section tournament.
Tioga accumulated 254 team points to overpower the field for the team title. BGAH was a distant second with 158 team points.
Seeding for Saturday’s Section tournament will be determined Monday night. While Harrington is confident that the team’s regular season has prepared them for the postseason, there is work to be done. “I am pretty happy where we are at right now to qualify as many kids as we did for Sectionals. Five more days of practice to get ready to go.”
The Section IV tournament will take place Saturday at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.