TOWANDA — Athens’ boys and girls swimming teams won eight of 11 events on the way to a sweep of the host Black Knights.
“It was a good night for swimming and diving,” said Athens Coach Mark Keister. “All the Athens senior swimmers had at least one first-place finish. A number of our underclassmen came away with personal records.”
“We have a good week ahead to train and get times down for the annual NTL open championship meet,” said the coach. “Athens will host this year. Qualifying for districts is based on the top times in District IV. There are no automatic qualifying times, so having a good entry time can make or break chances for the post-season.”
Next up for the Wildcats teams will be the Open NTL Championships at Athens on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Girls
Athens 97, Towanda 51
Taylar Fisher and Taegan Williams were triple winners for the Lady Wildcats.
The twosome teamed with Alli Thoman and Emily Marshall to win the 200 medley relay in two minutes, 20.12 seconds and with Marshall and Grace Cobb to win the 400 free relay in 4:37.12.
Fisher added a win in the 100 back with a time of 1:12.63, and Williams took the 500 free with a time of 5:58.21.
Also for Athens, Thoman won the 100 breast in 1:25.16; Emily Henderson clocked in at 1:50.17 to win an uncontested 100 fly; Raven McCarthy-Gardner won the 50 free in 30.54; and Emma Roe scored 183.90 points to win the diving competition.
In addition, Marshall, McCarthy-Gardner and Cobb turned in second-place performances as did the 200 free relay team of Fisher, Marshall, Thoman and Williams.
Boys
Athens 79, Towanda 49
Chris DeForest, Joey Toscano and Zac Gowan led the way for the Wildcats with four wins each.
The trio teamed with Ethan Denlinger to win the 20 free relay in 1:49.54 and take the 400 free relay with a time of 4:07.27.
Gowan also teamed with Joe Blood, Asher Ellis and Luke Aquilio to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:24.28 and added a win in the 500 free with a clocking of 6:22.55.
DeForest picked up individual wins in the 200 free with a time of 2:02.60 and in the 100 free with a time of 56.17.
Toscano’s other wins came in the 100 back with a time of 1:18.42 and in the 50 free where he clocked in at 27.32.
Denlinger added a second-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.50.
