OWEGO — The sounds of sneakers squeaking, and the ball dribbling echoed throughout the gyms for the first time in the state of New York for local teams on Wednesday night. Usually, you hear a few hundred fans screaming to overwhelm that noise, but not this year.
At the end of the day there was basketball to be played which allowed for the Tioga Tigers boys varsity basketball team to see a local neighbor, who usually doesn’t match up against IAC teams.
Owego is a member of the STAC, but this year they were moved to the IAC to try to limit travel for teams. Tioga hung tough against the Indians, but the second quarter would be the difference as they fell on the road 48-36.
However, both the Tigers and the Indians were winners in their own right by just making it on the hardwood.
“It means a lot for these guys just to be out here because they haven’t really been able to touch a ball since the end of last season,” said Tioga head coach Brian Card. “We have two freshman and six juniors so just getting them out there and playing is a huge advantage for the future of our program.”
Tioga opened the game with a 4-3 lead over Owego off back-to-back mid-range jumpers from freshman Ethan Perry. Owego then tightened up on defense to jump out to a five-point advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians exploited the Tigers in the next quarter with their clear physical size advantage. The home team extended the court with their length to dump the ball inside to go on a 13-2 tear to end the half, taking a 28-12 lead at the break.
Tioga then tightened up defensively and showed a different look at Owego, holding the Indians to just 20 points to end the game. Meanwhile, the Tioga offense heated up from outside shooting to outscore Owego 24-20 in the second half. That was enough for Tioga to make it a game in the fourth quarter, but eventually falling by a score 48-36.
Owego senior guard Mason Reig led his team in the win with 16 while his teammate. Sophomore forward Joe Bangel and junior forward Brad Palmer each added 9. Freshman guard Evan Stickler led the way for the Tigers with 16.
“To hold a very strong STAC opponent to 20 points in the second half was great for us,” said Card. “In the first half we were trying to get used to having no crowd and getting the jitters out, but we played better once we got used to it.”
After the first game of the season for both teams, they will play each other again on Friday per IAC scheduling this season. That game will be at Tioga at 5:30.
Waverly 55, Candor 51
The Waverly boys also got started on Wednesday night as they started on the road against Candor. The Wolverines grinded out a win in a gym that is hard to win in even without fans. The game saw a total of 58 foul shots as the Wolverines were able to hold off a comeback in a 55-51 win.
The Wolverines raced out to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but let the Indians climb back into the game in the second quarter leading by just five at the half, where it would stay close until the end of the third quarter when Waverly went up 10 going into the fourth.
Another Candor comeback resulted in a close finish, with Waverly pulling out the win with free throws late. The Wolverines were able to edge out the four-point victory.
Aiden Westbrook led the way for Waverly with 12 points, five assists, and five steals. Ryan Lambert and Brady Blauvelt added 11 and nine respectively in the victory. Liam Traub led the team down low with seven rebounds. Candor received big contributions from Nick Thomas who led all scores in the game with 13.
“They were really excited to play, I was happy we got to play our first basketball game,” said Waverly head coach Lou Judson. “It was ugly, we usually have three to four scrimmages before our first game, this was like a glorified scrimmage, but we’ll take a nice win on the road with half of my team never playing a varsity minute.”
Both teams will see each other again on Friday night when they play at Waverly High School at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.