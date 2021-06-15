Standings
ATHENS 2-0
MANSFIELD 2-0
WAVERLY 1-0
TROY 1-0
NOTRE DAME 1-1
TOWANDA 1-1
CANDOR 1-1
ELMIRA JV 1-1
WATKINS GLEN 0-2
S-VE 0-2
TIOGA 0-2
Monday, June 14
Scores
ATHENS 48 TOWANDA 39
ATHENS 54 ELMIRA JV 28
ELMIRA JV 49 TIOGA 23
TOWANDA 39 TIOGA 26
WAVERLY 59 S-VE 39
CANDOR 45 WATKINS GLEN 39
NOTRE DAME 56 CANDOR 55
MANSFIELD 44 WATKINS GLEN 35
MANSFIELD 53 NOTRE DAME 43
TROY 47 S-VE 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.