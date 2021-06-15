Standings

ATHENS 2-0

MANSFIELD 2-0

WAVERLY 1-0

TROY 1-0

NOTRE DAME 1-1

TOWANDA 1-1

CANDOR 1-1

ELMIRA JV 1-1

WATKINS GLEN 0-2

S-VE 0-2

TIOGA 0-2

Monday, June 14

Scores

ATHENS 48 TOWANDA 39

ATHENS 54 ELMIRA JV 28

ELMIRA JV 49 TIOGA 23

TOWANDA 39 TIOGA 26

WAVERLY 59 S-VE 39

CANDOR 45 WATKINS GLEN 39

NOTRE DAME 56 CANDOR 55

MANSFIELD 44 WATKINS GLEN 35

MANSFIELD 53 NOTRE DAME 43

TROY 47 S-VE 28

Load comments