District IV Duals
Class AA
Wednesday, Jan. 29
All matches at 7 p.m.
16- Troy (5-5) at 1- Montoursville (18-0)
9- Wyalusing (13-5) at 8- Milton (13-5)
12- Montgomery (5-3) at 5- Muncy (16-3)
13- Mifflinburg (11-7) at 4- Southern Columbia (12-2)
14- Lewisburg (12-10) at 3- Canton (9-1)
11- Athens (10-6) at 6- Benton (13-3)
10- Towanda (13-6) at 7- Mount Carmel (13-3)
15- Warrior Run (6-6) at 2- Line Mountain (15-1)
Saturday
Quarterfinals, semifinals and final
Match winners at Milton
———
NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
Saturday, Jan. 27
at SRC Arena, Onondaga Community College
Division II
(Section in parentheses)
Nanuet (1)
Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)
Central Valley Academy (3)
Tioga (4)
Palmyra-Macedon (5)
Falconer (6)
Saran (7)
Clarke (8)
Cold Spring Harbor (8)
Port Jervis (9)
Gouverneur (10)
Mt. Sinai (11)
Pool Play
First Round
Matches start at 9 a.m.
(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)
1- Cold Spring Harbor (8) vs. US- Gouverneur (10)
4- Mount Sinai (11) vs. US- Palmyra Macedon (5)
3- Central Valley Academy (3) vs. US- Nanuet (1)
2- Clarke (8) vs. US- Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)
Second Round
Matches start at 10:30 a.m.
(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)
8- Port Jervis (9) vs. US- Gouverneur (10)
5- Saranac (7) vs. US- Palmyra Macedon (5)
6- Tioga (4) vs. US- Nanuet (1)
7- Falconer (6) vs. US- Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)
Third Round
Matches start at noon
(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)
1- Cold Spring Harbor (8) vs. 8- Port Jervis (9)
4- Mount Sinai (11) vs. 5- Saranac (7)
3- Central Valley Academy vs. 6- Tioga (4)
2- Clarke (8) vs. 7- Falconer (6)
Semifinals are at 2:30 p.m.
Final is at 6 p.m.
