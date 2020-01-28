District IV Duals

Class AA

Wednesday, Jan. 29

All matches at 7 p.m.

16- Troy (5-5) at 1- Montoursville (18-0)

9- Wyalusing (13-5) at 8- Milton (13-5)

12- Montgomery (5-3) at 5- Muncy (16-3)

13- Mifflinburg (11-7) at 4- Southern Columbia (12-2)

14- Lewisburg (12-10) at 3- Canton (9-1)

11- Athens (10-6) at 6- Benton (13-3)

10- Towanda (13-6) at 7- Mount Carmel (13-3)

15- Warrior Run (6-6) at 2- Line Mountain (15-1)

Saturday

Quarterfinals, semifinals and final

Match winners at Milton

———

NYSPHSAA Dual Championships

Saturday, Jan. 27

at SRC Arena, Onondaga Community College

Division II

(Section in parentheses)

Nanuet (1)

Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)

Central Valley Academy (3)

Tioga (4)

Palmyra-Macedon (5)

Falconer (6)

Saran (7)

Clarke (8)

Cold Spring Harbor (8)

Port Jervis (9)

Gouverneur (10)

Mt. Sinai (11)

Pool Play

First Round

Matches start at 9 a.m.

(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)

1- Cold Spring Harbor (8) vs. US- Gouverneur (10)

4- Mount Sinai (11) vs. US- Palmyra Macedon (5)

3- Central Valley Academy (3) vs. US- Nanuet (1)

2- Clarke (8) vs. US- Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)

Second Round

Matches start at 10:30 a.m.

(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)

8- Port Jervis (9) vs. US- Gouverneur (10)

5- Saranac (7) vs. US- Palmyra Macedon (5)

6- Tioga (4) vs. US- Nanuet (1)

7- Falconer (6) vs. US- Cobleskill-Richmondville (2)

Third Round

Matches start at noon

(Seeds precede teams; Unseeded teams will have US preceding name; section in parentheses)

1- Cold Spring Harbor (8) vs. 8- Port Jervis (9)

4- Mount Sinai (11) vs. 5- Saranac (7)

3- Central Valley Academy vs. 6- Tioga (4)

2- Clarke (8) vs. 7- Falconer (6)

Semifinals are at 2:30 p.m.

Final is at 6 p.m.

