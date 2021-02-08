TOWANDA — The Athens and Towanda girls basketball teams matched up as two squads battling for the top spot in the NTL on Saturday. A back-and-forth chess battle on the defensive end led the Black Knights to pull away late to stay undefeated with a 43-36 victory.
In a battle of two high-octane coaches in the league, Brian Miller of Athens and Rob Gentile of Towanda are about as familiar of opponents as you can get for only matching up for the second time. Gentile is in his first year at Towanda after coaching at Troy, but his relationship with Miller is still a strong one.
“I told my kids going in that Athens was very well coached so they’re going to do things for them that match up well against us,” said Gentile. “I follow his teams a lot and I’m such a big fan of what he does and how his teams execute a game plan.”
The first quarter started off with both defenses trying to settle in as Towanda jumped out to a 12-5 lead early from aggressively pushing the ball up the court. Athens would go on a short run of their own to close a gap in what would be a microcosm on how the game played out overall. The period would end at a 12-9 advantage for the home team.
In the second, Towanda piled on the offensive rebounds to give themselves multiple opportunities including a possession with four opportunities resulting in points. Athens would start to figure things out on their defending end as they switched to a 2-3 zone and followed with a 6-0 run. Just as the half seemed to be over, sophomore Paige Manchester hit a buzzer-beater from a couple feet behind the half-court line to tie the game at 21 going into halftime.
Towanda’s adjustments were headed by Manchester in transition to give her team a five-point lead midway through the third. That was when the Wildcats caught fire to end the quarter on a 10-0 run to take control of the game over the undefeated Black Knights with the fourth quarter staring them in the face.
For the first time this season, Towanda found themselves on the brink of defeat. The answer to triumph was none other than senior Erin Barrett. She was a force in the paint and accounted for 11 points in the fourth quarter alone to put the team on her back for a late surge to the win.
Barrett led all scorers in the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double while Manchester added 14 points in the win. Junior Caydence Macik led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points and eight rebounds. Athens tallied up a total of 18 turnovers in defeat.
“It was a great matchup between us, and I think the difference late was controlling the pace and getting the ball down low,” said Gentile. “The biggest thing moving forward is to make sure we don’t have complacency. We talk about it all the time and we like being undefeated, but we haven’t won anything yet.”
Despite losing to the top dog, Athens still held their heads high after a much better performance compared to earlier in the week.
“I thought we played a lot better today than against Wyalusing,” said Miller. “We played really well for three quarters, but we just did some brain-dead stuff late and you can’t do that against Towanda.”
With the loss, Athens now moves to 9-3 and sits at second place in the NTL large schools division. They will be back on the court on Monday night at Benton before returning home on Tuesday night for a home contest against Troy.
Now, 10-0, the Towanda Black Knights will also return home Tuesday night for a matchup with Wyalusing.
