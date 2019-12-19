WAVERLY — Tioga’s boys and girls bowling teams split with Groton at Valley Bowling Center Thursday.

Tioga’s boys took a 4-0 sweep, but the Lady Tigers dropped all four points to the Lady Indians.

Tioga’s next scheduled match is Jan. 9 at Odessa-Montour.

Boys

Tioga 4, Groton 0

Dylan Slater rolled a 630 that included a 201 and a 247 to lead the way for the Tigers.

Tioga won the games 907-770, 846-801 and 919-842 to take the fourth point 2,672-2,413.

Kolton Pond had a 204 as part of a 559 series for Tioga, Rocco Fariello added a 550 that included a 201, and Jarrett Myers added a 534 that started with a 206.

Also for Tioga, Gage Cain rolled a 382 and Frank Chapman added a 373.

Cam Hamilton paced Groton with a 511.

Girls

Groton 4, Tioga 0

Big scores were hard to come by for both Groton and Tioga.

Groton won the games 581-548, 631-556 and 692-633 and the fourth point 1,911-1,737.

Bailey Elston led Tioga with a 391, BobbiJo Tarbox added a 348 and Mackenzie Macumber had a 341.

Also for Tioga, Sestini Sweet finished with a 325, Millie Grantham had a 313 and Cassie Birney ended the day with a 284.

Madison Parker led Groton with a 443.

