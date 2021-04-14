TOWANDA — Towanda’s Porschia Bennett broke the school-record in the high jump as Towanda track and field opened the season against Athens.
Bennett went 5-feet, 7-inches to break the school record. Bennett was a state medalist as a freshman two years ago, before last year was lost to Covid.
The girls beat Athens 80-70 and the Athens boys won 103-47.
Mitchell Mosier of Towanda won the pole vault at 9-feet, followed by teammate Cody Griffith and Levi Kuhns of Athens.
Olivia Sparbanie of Towanda won the pole vault for the girls at 6-feet, followed by teammates Ari Strickland and Ava Gannon.
Jaden Wright of Athens won the 100 in 11.5, followed by Towanda’s John Schoonover and Ryan Lasusa of Athens.
Athens’ Emma Roe won the 100 in 12.9 followed by teammate Hannah Walker and Mikenna Schafer of Towanda.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won the 100 hurdles in 18.7 followed by Towanda’s Carle Kelci and Destiny Henderson of Athens.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the discus at 143-feet, followed by teammate Ian Wright and Schoonover of Towanda.
Hannah Risch of Towanda won the discus at 79-feet, 11-inches, followed by Athens’ Olivia Bartlow and Emma Pernaselli.
Logan Lambert of Towanda won the 110 hurdles in 18.7 followed by Schoonover and Athens’ Carter Jones.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony won the 800 in 2:16.9 followed by teammates Connor Dahl and Justin Lynch.
Sara Bronson of Athens won the girls’ 800 in 2:41.2 followed by Cailyn Conklin of Athens and Dixie Brown of Towanda.
Mosier won the boys’ high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Athens’ Ethan Denlinger and Brendan Jones.
Gannon was second and teammate Jocelyn Stroud third in the girls’ high jump.
Athens won the boys’ 1600 relay in 8:59.6 and for the girls Towanda won in 12:41.8.
Ellis won the shot at 48-feet, 2-inches followed by Ian Wright and Alex Perez of Towanda and for the girls Pernaselli won at 27-feet, 5 1/2-inches followed by Bartlow and Risch.
Lambert won the 300 hurdles in 47.4 followed by Schoonover and Jones and Walker won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 52.2 followed by Carle and Ryck.
Athens won the boys’ 3200 relay in 8:59.6 and Towanda won for the girls in 12:41.8.
Anthony won the 1600 in 5:06 followed by Dahl and Kaden Gorsline of Athens and for the girls Emma Bronson won the girls’ 1600 in 5:56.2 followed by Conklin and Madison Nonemacher of Towanda.
Lambert won the triple jump fo rthe boys at 36-feet, 3-inches, followed by Jones and Jarayke Worthington of Towanda.
Ryck won the girls’ triple jump at 28-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Mya Thompson of Athens and Sparbanie.
In the 400 relay Athens boys won in 49.0 and the girls won for Athens in 55.2.
Ellis won the javelin in 162-feet, 2-inches followed by Towanda’s Logan Anderson and Ian Wright and Nonemacher won for the girls at 73-feet, 3-inches followed by Towanda’s Erin Barrettt and Pernaselli.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 400 in 59.4 followed by teammates John Ayers and Denlinger and for the girls Roe won in 1:04 followed by Bennett and Brennan Taylor of Towanda.
