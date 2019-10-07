SAYRE — Waverly scored twice in the first two minutes of the game and never looked back on the way to a 10-1 win over the host Lady Redskins in their annual Pink Game Saturday evening.
Sadie VanAllen netted those two goals with the first unassisted just 50 seconds into the game and the second off a Kennedy Westbrook assist at the 1:36 mark.
For Waverly’s the goals came in twos and threes. After Sadie VanAllen started with two goals, Lea VanAllen connected three times with no assists. Her first was at the 6:42 mark, her second came at the 9:41 mark and the third 12:44 in.
Gabby Picco then netted goals at the 23:11 and 26:19 marks for a 7-0 Waverly lead.
Melina Ortiz scored at the 27:33 mark, and Westbrook broke the string with a goal at 32:37.
Rozlyn Haney got Sayre on the scoreboard with two minutes to go in the first half, but that was as close as the Redskins would get to the fifth-ranked Class C team in New York, according to the New York State Sports Writers Association.
In all, Waverly touched off 38 shots with 27 on goal, and Sayre had nine shots with eight on goal. Waverly’s lead in corner kicks was a more modest 4-2.
Emily Sutryk logged 10 saves for Sayre and Adriannah Barnhert had seven saves. Waverly’s Kaitlyn Clark also logged seven saves.
Both are back in action tonight as Sayre travels to Williamson for a 4 p.m. start and Waverly hosts Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m.
Athens 1, Vestal 0, 2 OT
VESTAL — If Athens Coach Rich Pitts wanted to find tougher competition, he found it Saturday evening in Vestal.
The Golden Bears took Pitts’ Lady Wildcats into overtime in the nonleague game before Emma Roe was able to slip a pass to Hannah Walker who connected for the only goal of the game.
The game was fairly even. Athens held a 22-15 advantage in shots, but Vestal had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Athens will visit Troy at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a key Northern Tier League contest.
———
Boys Soccer
Sullivan County 6, Sayre 2
LAPORTE — All of Sullivan County’s scoring came in the first 40 minutes beginning with a Jordan Williams tally 3:34 into the game.
Trace Neary got the first of his two goals at the 35:57 mark and Nate Higley made it 4-0 2:45 later.
Neary, Kass McDonald and Riley King netted a goal each later in the half.
Sayre’s Cody VanBenthuysen scored with 1:40 to play, and Braden Post added a goal in the waning seconds to set the final score.
Sullivan County had 15 shots and nine corner kicks to eight and seven, respectively, for Sayre.
Cam Wheeler stopped nine shots in goal for Sayre. Sullivan County’s Owen Schweitzer made six stops.
Sayre will host Towanda at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
