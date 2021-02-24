ATHENS — Earlier this season, Athens’ Lady Wildcats went to Wyalusing and came home on the wrong side of a close game.
Tuesday night, Athens made sure there would be no repeat, storming to a 47-27 NTL Large School win.
Athens led 9-4 after a sluggish first quarter, and held a 23-13 halftime lead.
While it was Caydence Macik leading the way for Athens in the first half, it was Kayleigh Miller’s time in the second half. Macik had seven of her 17 points in the second qiarter. Miller had seven in the third and five more in the fourth to finish off her 17 point night as the Lady Wildcats pulled away.
Macik had another huge game, adding 12 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shote to her offensive output. Megan Collins added seven assists and three points, Karlee Bartlow had five rebounds and four points and Hannah Blackman added four points and four boards.
Olivia Leichliter led Wyalusing with 12 points.
Athens’ big week continues tonight as the Lady Wildcats will host Towanda in an effort to keep the Lady Black Knights from wrapping up the NTL Large School title on Athens’ home floor. The contest begins at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed by the Morning Times.
